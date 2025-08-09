California smashes century-old record as sweltering heat persists: 'Dangerously hot conditions'

"Of note, the year 2005, which was the first year to set a new global temperature record in the 21st century, is now the 13th-warmest year on record."

The National Weather Service has issued a warning for "dangerously hot conditions" as a severe heat wave continued to bake the western U.S., breaking a nearly 100-year-old record in the process, Newsweek reported.

The NWS extended its heat advisory for inland portions of Southern California until at least 8 p.m. on Friday, August 8, although the service anticipated that temperatures would cool somewhat after the record highs attained Thursday.

What's happening?

A high-pressure system over New Mexico has been forcing hot air into California, resulting in the record high temperatures, according to CBS News.

"The reason for the heat? High pressure sitting over the four-corner states," explained Adam Epstein, chief meteorologist for FOX40. "It's not moving too much but the heat is expanding westward."

Officials have warned people in the affected areas to take appropriate measures to protect themselves and those around them from heat-related illnesses. These steps include staying hydrated, wearing light clothing, avoiding strenuous outdoor activities during times of peak heat, and checking in on neighbors, especially the elderly and other vulnerable populations, according to Desert Sun.

High temperatures can result in serious health complications, including heat rash, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke, according to the CDC.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include excessive thirst, profuse sweating, headache, dizziness or confusion, and nausea, per the CDC. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with high blood pressure, and those working or exercising outdoors.

High temperatures also increase the risk of natural disasters like wildfires.

Are heat waves getting worse?

For decades, experts have warned that pumping large quantities of heat-trapping pollution into the atmosphere will cause global temperatures to rise. As temperatures increase, the magnitude of severe weather events like heat waves and rainstorms also grows, making them more deadly and more destructive.

The world is now experiencing the stark reality of those forecasts coming to fruition.

Temperatures in California specifically have risen by a stunning three degrees Fahrenheit since 1900, with the state's six warmest years on record all having taken place since 2014, according to NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information.

The situation is not limited to the Western United States.

"The year 2024 was the warmest year since global records began in 1850," according to NOAA. "The ten warmest years in the 175-year record have all occurred during the last decade (2015-2024)."

"Of note, the year 2005, which was the first year to set a new global temperature record in the 21st century, is now the 13th-warmest year on record," per NOAA.

These soaring temperatures imperil public health, with heat-related causes accounting for about half a million deaths globally every single year, according to a study published in the Lancet Planetary Health.

Rising temperatures also threaten food production, reducing crop yields and making food more expensive and less accessible.

What's being done about heat waves?

In order to reverse the trend of rising global temperatures, it is necessary to significantly reduce the amount of heat-trapping pollution entering the atmosphere. To do so requires weaning the world's economy off of dirty-burning, nonrenewable fuels derived from oil, coal, and natural gas.

Accomplishing this goal on the necessary scale will require government interventions on the national and international levels, as well as collaborations between government and industry.

However, there are still steps that people can take every day to make a difference. For example, by driving an EV or installing solar panels on your home, you can help reduce heat-trapping pollution while also saving money on gas and electricity.

Combining a home battery system with solar panels can make your home more resilient in the event of a power outage, giving you the peace of mind of knowing that your family will have electricity when it is needed most.

EnergySage offers free tools that make it easy to compare quotes from vetted local solar installers while also maximizing your savings from tax credits and other incentives, saving customers up to $10,000.

