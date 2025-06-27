Officials pass crucial bills to protect residents from extreme heat waves: 'These are not luxuries; they are basic necessities that save lives'

There has been a staggering increase in heat-related deaths.

Residents in Nevada will soon be able to find more relief from extreme heat waves thanks to the signing of two crucial bills into law.

Gov. Joe Lombardo inked Assembly Bill 96 and Senate Bill 260 to address years of public outcry for more government support amid extreme temperatures and deadly heat waves.

Closely monitored and heavily supported, AB 96 is crucial legislation because it requires the state's two most populous counties, Clark and Washoe, to include heat mitigation plans in their master plans. This is a response to the growing public health crisis caused by extreme heat, which has led to a significant increase in heat-related deaths in Nevada, particularly in 2024.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, last year there were 513 deaths related to heat by Nov. 26. That was a staggering 60% increase compared to the 296 heat-associated deaths in 2023. In July 2024, Clark County featured an average temperature of 92.3 degrees Fahrenheit. That is 7 degrees warmer than the historic average between 1901 and 2000.

AB 96 will help ensure that people have access to several resources for relief from extreme temperatures. This includes public cooling centers as well as access to public drinking water, ensuring air conditioning and hydration for anyone who spends time outdoors during extreme heat.

Other mitigation plans include supported shaded infrastructure. These will create shade over paved surfaces using shade structures or urban tree canopies with native or drought-tolerant species. The bill will go into effect July 1, 2026.

As KSNV noted, the legislation emphasizes that "these are not luxuries; they are basic necessities that save lives."

Not to be outdone, SB 260 will provide aid to workers who are exposed to extreme weather-related events, such as wildfires. The state will adopt regulations "prescribing requirements for certain employers relating to the exposure of certain employees to poor air quality from wildfire smoke in the workplace."

While portions of SB 260 have already gone into effect, the rest will be implemented Jan. 1.

