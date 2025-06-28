Experts issue warning on how heat waves are impacting spread of diseases: '[It's] a lot more complicated than I would have thought'

This study adds a surprising twist to what we already know.

Heat waves can dramatically and unpredictably alter a parasite's numbers and disease-spreading capabilities, according to a study from Trinity College Dublin.

What's happening?

Inside Climate News summarized the research, which simulated the effects of heat waves on disease dynamics between water fleas and their parasite Ordospora colligata, a species that establishes spore clusters upon moving into fleas' guts.

The researchers infected water fleas with their parasites' spores and altered the timing (before, during or after infection), magnitude of the simulated heat waves (3 or 6 degrees Celsius above baseline temperature), and duration of heat wave treatments across four baseline temperatures meant to reflect real-life conditions, the news site explained.

They found that each one of these variables influenced the prevalence and proliferation of parasites, but outcomes depended on the baseline temperature.

For instance, exposing fleas and their parasites to heat spikes at lower baseline temperatures increased their numbers by almost 2.5 times. However, starting at the highest baseline temperature resulted in a 13.5-fold decrease in parasites.

Why is this study important?

This study adds a surprising twist to what we already know about the interactions between pathogens and their hosts in a warming world.

"I think we kind of assumed that heat waves would just increase diseases," lead researcher Niamh McCartan told the publication, adding that "this is a lot more complicated than I would have thought."

Although the new study found mixed results on how temperature can affect pathogens, highlighting the complexity of the issue, overwhelming evidence suggests that a warming planet presents a number of health dangers for people.

For instance, warming waters due to record-breaking heat waves in the U.S. have caused an uptick of flesh-eating bacteria, which has sparked concern in the Northeast.

Meanwhile, scientists say that an overheating planet is fueling the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses. For example, one study in the Philippines found that temperature increases went hand in hand with increased dengue fever prevalence.

What's being done about a warming planet?

Governments across the world are trying to cut their ties with dirty energy, which drives the warming of the planet. For instance, Vietnam has announced plans to expand renewable and nuclear energy, which will help the country reach its pledge of carbon neutrality by 2050.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom is making progress in its efforts to transition to more clean energy, according to a report.

You can reduce the amount of carbon pollution you produce by shifting to renewable energy at home. One easy way to do this is to enroll in community solar, which requires no up-front investment in solar panels. This action can also save you money on your utility bills.

