Officials issue warning after resident is infected with virus rarely seen in US — here's what you need to know

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a range of precautions to suggest.

A surprising disease has been found spreading into Missouri, according to Ozarks First.

What's happening?

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has reported a case of Heartland virus within the state's borders.

The affected Greene County resident was admitted to the hospital and eventually made a full recovery.

This virus is transmitted by ticks, particularly the Lone Star tick. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, decreased appetite, nausea, diarrhea, headache, and muscle or joint pain. Death is rare but possible when affecting the elderly.

While relatively rare in the U.S., over 60 cases of Heartland virus have been identified since 2022.

Why is Heartland virus important?

Heartland is one of many viruses expanding their ranges due to climate shifts. Warmer, wetter weather driven by atmospheric pollution is allowing vectors like ticks and mosquitoes to multiply more readily.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Thanks in part to these forces, cases of vector-based diseases have more than doubled since 2001. These include Zika, malaria, chikungunya, West Nile, yellow fever, Oropouche, and dengue fever.

What's being done about vector-borne illnesses?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a range of precautions to suggest for those concerned about tick bites. These include using insect repellent, wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, avoiding bushy and wooded areas, and checking for ticks after outdoor activities.

Reducing available tick habitat around the home can also reduce the chances of tick bites. This can be accomplished by removing leaf litter, clearing tall grasses, and creating wood chip or gravel barriers between lawns and wooded areas.

Addressing the broader issue of increasing tick populations will require reducing harmful carbon pollution so that weather patterns can stabilize and the habitat for these vectors can shrink. Besides pushing for larger systemic changes, individuals can switch to an electric vehicle, upgrade to a heat pump, try a plant-based diet, and support the use of renewable energy.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.