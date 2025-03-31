Tourist narrowly avoids disaster after crossing the line with wild animal: 'She's lucky it didn't want to hurt her'

"She's going to meet an animal someday who won't give one."

Showing respect to local wildlife should always be a given. Unfortunately, there are some tourists who have to learn this the hard way.

That is precisely what this tourist experienced in the video below, posted by the Instagram page TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone). The incident highlights yet another dangerous situation of a tourist not respecting wildlife.

The video depicts a young woman and another person, the latter of which is recording, walking up to a buck. The woman is attempting to take a selfie with the buck, holding up her phone and trying to get close without paying attention to the animal.

Once she does get close, however, she puts her hand out toward the buck for the picture, and the buck swings its antlers directly down against her hand.

While the woman was not hurt, she was one of the lucky ones. Although bucks are usually rather shy around humans, this is not always the case, and there can be instances where they may become aggressive and attack humans.

This typically occurs during mating season, when they are much more aggressive and territorial, but it can also happen if they simply feel threatened. Their large antlers are their primary defense mechanism, and if they feel a need to use them, they will, often resulting in severe injury or even death.

When visiting parks with wildlife, it is important to try not to scare the animals and respect their space and territory. A general rule of thumb when touring the wilderness is to remember that you are entering the animal's home and should always keep your distance.

"That was a warning. She's going to meet an animal someday who won't give one. Stop being like this people," one commenter warned in the post.

"She's lucky it didn't want to hurt her," commented another.

