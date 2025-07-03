Officials issue warning over terrifying toxic worms emerging from ground after rainfall: 'The worms are demonic'

"The thing people need to know is don't kill it, don't squish it, don't cut it up."

Toxic hammerhead worms have begun appearing throughout North Texas after weeks of heavy rainfall, reported NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth.

What's happening?

The worms, originally from Southeast Asia, have been in the United States since the late 1800s but now appear more frequently after heavy rainfall.

Keller resident Adam Ingle found one of these invasive worms on his porch.

"[I] noticed its head had a hammer shape," said Ingle. "It was terrifying, like these are truly the end times, even the worms are demonic."

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller described the worms' distinctive appearance: "If you see one, you won't mistake it, it's over a foot long, about 12, 15 inches long. It's got a big wide head on it, like a hammer."

The worms produce a neurotoxin on their skin that can cause rashes in humans and harm pets if eaten. They also reproduce in a troublesome way.

"The thing people need to know is don't kill it, don't squish it, don't cut it up, because it makes three or four more worms, it's asexual reproduction," Miller warned. "Tear it in half, now you've got two worms."

Why are hammerhead worms concerning?

These invasive worms threaten local ecosystems by preying on earthworms that create the compost needed for healthy soil. When invasive species such as hammerhead worms establish themselves, they often outcompete native species for resources.

The loss of earthworm populations can ripple through entire ecosystems. Gardens with healthy native worm populations need less fertilizer and water, creating more resilient landscapes that can better withstand extreme weather.

For homeowners such as Ingle, the concern is immediate and personal: "I've got a dog, I've got little kids, and I've got a garden, so this thing hates all of those things."

What can I do about hammerhead worms?

If you spot a hammerhead worm, place it in a sealed bag and freeze it for up to 48 hours or submerge it in a mixture of salt and vinegar. Report any sightings to the Texas Invasive Species Institute to help scientists track the spread.

Create habitats that draw native species to your yard. Add native plants and avoid chemical pesticides that might harm beneficial organisms. Native plants evolved alongside local wildlife and provide better habitats than exotic ornamentals.

Check plants before bringing them home from nurseries, as invasive species often hitchhike in potting soil. Inspect new plants carefully and consider briefly quarantining them before adding them to your garden.

Talk with your neighbors about invasive species to increase community awareness. The more people recognize and properly manage these invaders, the better chance we have of protecting our local ecosystems.



