Satellite images reveal 'scar' left by colossal wind and hail storm: 'Everything that was there is gone'

"There's no regrowth or recovery at that point."

After a line of severe storms caused massive damage throughout parts of western Canada, several farmers are already preparing for a long road to recovery.

What's happening?

As reported by CBC, a particularly severe hailstorm in Southern Alberta caused enough damage that it left a visible "hail scar" that was visible in NASA's satellite imagery.

Accompanied by over 90 miles per hour winds, the storm destroyed around 425,000 acres of crops in the region. Researchers with the Northern Hail Project were able to observe the storm's aftermath to get a better understanding of the destruction.

Photo Credit: NASA

The Northern Hail Project was first launched in 2022 by Western University to build Canada's first comprehensive hail climatology by documenting and studying damaging hailstorms. According to the researchers, the hail storm on August 20 was "among the worst the NHP has documented to date."

"Crop damage in this swath was total, with grain crops levelled and corn left as mostly bare stalks," the NHP said in a statement. "Even areas of grassland were pulverized, with grass root systems exposed and native shrubs denuded and debarked on their western facing sides."

Why is the hailstorm that ripped through southern Alberta important?

Weeks after the storm, residents of Southern Alberta were still cleaning up the damage that was left behind. With millions of dollars' worth of crops destroyed, many farmers witnessed so much damage to their prairies that they believe it may take some time before the ground recovers fully.

"Everything that was there is gone, so it's a next-year deal, I guess," said Brad Osadczuk, a farmer from Jenner, Alberta.

According to George Kueber, the provincial adjusting manager with Agriculture Financial Services Corporation's crop insurance, Osadczuk isn't alone. The hailstorm resulted in numerous insurance claims from farmers in Alberta.

"At this time of year when the crops are at mature stage, the losses are devastating … there's no regrowth or recovery at that point. Everything is mature and what's lost is lost," Kueber said.

What's being done about the damage caused by the hailstorm in Alberta?

While some farmers can recoup their losses from the storm by filing insurance claims, others have a lot of work to do to even return to a sense of normalcy. Barry Adams, a retired rangeland agrologist, explained that land that took the brunt of the storm could take years of special care to recover fully.

"Ranchers will need to monitor their pastures and recognize those areas needing special management to assist recovery," Adams said.

Rising global temperatures are leading to larger and more frequent severe storms that are capable of producing destructive winds and hail. Warmer and humid air is creating more moisture in the atmosphere, which in turn supplies more energy for thunderstorms and other extreme weather events. By reducing our reliance on fossil fuels and adopting renewable energy resources, we can help cool down our planet.

