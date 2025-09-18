Animal rescuers spring into action after severe storm causes widespread injuries: 'It's our job to help protect them'

After a severe storm hit the Texas Panhandle in August, local volunteers swung into action to aid the voiceless victims of extreme weather events.

KFDA reported that the volunteers at the Wild West Wildlife Rehab Center in Amarillo are caring for injured animals. Well over 100 stricken creatures were taken in just hours after the hailstorm passed. Unfortunately, some animals died from their injuries, but others have a fighting chance.

One of the center's volunteers, Baylor Avery, pointed out that every animal they care for has value: "Some people may think they're kind of not important. … But each and every animal, big or small, plays an important role in our ecosystem, and it's our job to protect them."

The center's executive director, Stephanie Brady, explained that there was a time element to the treatment, as some of the birds taken in, such as the Mississippi kite and Swainson's hawk, are migratory and due to fly back to South America.

Raptors like those two hawks play a vital role in the ecosystem as a keystone predator. They are natural allies to farmers as they prey upon the insects that threaten crops.

Swainson's hawks are big enough to hunt mice and snakes, but typically only go after larger prey while raising young, per Audubon. The Mississippi kite nests near wasps to protect their young against predators. These agreeable little birds are perfectly happy to nest alongside other smaller bird species. Both the kite and the hawk traverse thousands of miles every year.

The story highlights the critical work that volunteers perform in the aftermath of extreme weather events, which are becoming increasingly common. Supporting local efforts through volunteering or donating money can make a huge difference. The work may be tough, but caring for wildlife is immensely rewarding.

Brady spoke of her pride in seeing the community step up to help: "I'm just super proud of our community that cares about their wild neighbors enough to not see anything suffer because I think when you look at a community that is doing things like that, it's a great measure of what kind of community we have, and it's beautiful."

