Farmers devastated after unforeseen issue wreaks havoc on major crops: 'The damage is almost certain'

"Even minus 1 degree Celsius can be disastrous in such cases."

by Catherine Wilkins
Agricultural workers in Greece are assessing damage after frigid temperatures impacted crops in major production zones, reported FreshPlaza

Temperatures reached minus 5 degrees Celsius in some areas. Severe frost in the Naoussa region affected stone fruit crops, including peaches and nectarines.

What's happening?

The frost punch was powerful, according to Vasilis Mpougas, director of the agricultural cooperative ASEPOP Naoussa. He said only some growers were able to apply protective sprays before the temperatures dipped. 

"The bloom of stone fruits was at all different stages of development, meaning we had buds that had not yet opened, fully blossomed trees, and others already in the petal fall and early fruit formation stages," Mpougas told FreshPlaza. "Where the fruit had begun forming, the damage is almost certain, as even minus 1 degree Celsius can be disastrous in such cases."

Mpougas added that there will be a better idea of the damage done as temperatures rise again. If the weather holds up, they will still begin harvesting next month. 

Why is the climate's impact on crops important?

The changing climate will likely affect food production and security worldwide. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, extreme temperatures could disrupt ecosystems and make it harder to grow crops. Heavy precipitation is expected to become more frequent, damaging crops by eroding soil and exhausting nutrients. 

There's also the economic impact. Per the EPA, agriculture contributed more than $1.53 trillion to the U.S. gross domestic product in 2023. The year prior, the sector was also responsible for more than 10% of total U.S. employment. However, livelihoods are being affected globally due to the changing weather. 

Farmers in Nepal have had trouble growing crops in recent years due to harsh weather conditions and irregular rainfall. Meanwhile, a cold snap in Cyprus ravaged fields of crops in just one night. 

What's being done to protect our crops amid the climate crisis?

The EPA said incorporating climate-smart farming methods can help farmers protect their crops. That includes using climate forecasting tools and planting cover crops.

Other ways to reduce the impact of the changing climate include minimizing pesticide use and improving pollination. Rewilding your yard with native plants is a great way to help pollinators

Consumers can also continue to educate themselves about critical climate issues to find other ways to help protect our environment and our crops.

x