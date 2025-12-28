  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials thrilled after successful completion of major project in US nature area: 'Huge implications'

It has multiple benefits.

by Brianne Nemiroff
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation just completed a successful habitat reclamation project for lake trout in Lake Erie.

Photo Credit: NY DEC

Last month, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced that a major aquatic rehabilitation project was completed with high success. It was an experimental aquatic habitat reclamation at Brocton Shoal in Lake Erie that developed a high-velocity cleaning method to restore habitat for lake trout.

DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton said in the press release: "This innovative project in Lake Erie supports DEC's goals to help enhance native fish populations through habitat reclamation. The success of the experimental project has huge implications for native fish restoration, habitat rehabilitation, and invasive mussel control throughout the Great Lakes Basin and across New York State." 

The area of Brocton Shoal is a glacial deposit containing hundreds of rocks and was once a spawning ground for lake trout. The trout used the crevices within the rock piles to hide the eggs from predators. However, after the introduction of an invasive mussel species, dreissenids, in the early 1900s, it became unsuitable for spawning and disrupted the local food chain.

DEC's Lake Erie Fisheries Research Unit worked in partnership with Seaway Marine Group to develop high-velocity jetting nozzles, and they were deployed in the lake in mid-September at two sites with the assistance of an underwater drone to monitor the effects in real time. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and The Nature Conservancy also contributed with side-scan sonar to develop detailed maps and conducted dives before and after the project.

While in the past it was best to let nature balance itself, irresponsible human activity, extreme weather, and invasive species have made conservation projects essential for rebalancing ecosystems. Without a project like this, the lake trout could have migrated to a less ideal area, pushed out other native species, or gone extinct. 

Other projects that have proved successful include FWS' White Sulphur Springs National Fish Hatchery restocking the creek with 10,000 fatmucket mussels and the Bog Meadows Nature Reserve in Ireland installing a new pond. The installation of mussels helps purify ocean water and complete the food chain, while the new pond attracts dragonflies, which eliminate common pests.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Spread the holiday glow with 40% off curated plant-based skincare sets

OM Botanicals is known and loved for delivering food-grade skincare formulations that nourish without harsh chemicals — and this holiday season you can spread the glow with 40% off carefully curated gift sets.

Whether you’re gifting wellness seekers, conscious beauty lovers, or just treating yourself, OM delivers full-spectrum herbal extracts, bioavailable vitamins, and microbiome-friendly ingredients crafted in small batches with artisan-level care.

Learn more

Initial results prove that the habitat restoration was successful, and the DEC and TNC will continue to monitor the experimental sites.

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x