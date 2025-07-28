Critical reservoir sees unlikely resurgence after years of conflict and neglect: 'Showing early signs of recovery'

The water levels at a critical reservoir in Iraq are finally rising after years of conflict and neglect that had left the region in a severe water shortage.

As Shafaq News reported, a government official told the outlet that Habbaniyah Lake, a human-made reservoir in the al-Anbar region, is "showing early signs of recovery." The lake, constructed in the 1950s, is one of the largest in the country and was once a popular internal tourist destination.

With its arid climate and lack of freshwater sources, Iraq is acutely vulnerable to water shortages. According to Shafaq News, about 90% of the country's freshwater originates outside of its own borders. As global temperatures rise due to human activity, the area's frequent droughts are becoming longer and more severe. A UNICEF report noted that Iraq's 2020-21 rainfall season was the lowest in 40 years, causing a severe reduction in the water flows of the Euphrates and Tigris rivers. Three out of five Iraqi children lack access to clean water.

Further compounding the problem is the incessant conflicts that have rocked the nation. Al-Anbar was a hotbed for ISIL insurgents, and at one point in 2014, the rebel group controlled 80% of the region. Despite the Iraqi government declaring victory over the Islamic State in 2017, low-level conflicts still rumble on. Regional instability naturally complicates future infrastructure plans.

Habbaniyah isn't the only lake experiencing a resurgence in its fortunes.

As NASA satellite images show, Lake Milh, also known as Lake Razzazza, has bounced back from the brink of drying up completely. The precarious recovery of these lakes offers a tantalizing glimpse of a better future. Similar recoveries have occurred in other areas experiencing water insecurity. For example, several key lakes in India are experiencing a resurgence due to timely seasonal rainfall.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Ultimately, as welcome as the news of Habbaniyah's recovery is, it will only be a temporary boon without sustained local efforts and a long-term outlook. The travails of a distant nation's water plight may not seem important from a Western perspective, but they are part of a global issue, and it's essential to remain aware of these issues.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



