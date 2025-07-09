Researchers raise red flag over bizarre, harmful souvenir at popular tourist destinations — here's what's happening

A threatened fish species is being caught, dried, and carved into souvenirs resembling a mythical creature, worsening the condition of this population.

What's happening?

Guitarfishes are native to the coastlines of Mexico, France, Taiwan, Australia, and many other locations. Despite their large range of habitats, about two-thirds of guitarfish are listed as threatened on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List.

According to a study referenced in The Conversation, people use them to create "pez diablo," or "devil fish," to sell as souvenirs and curios. The dried, carved fish may also be referred to as Jenny Hanivers, garadiávolos, or rayas chupacabras. Some also sell them as supposed cures for cancer, arthritis, and anemia.

Flat-bodied fish have been used to craft such objects since the 1550s, per Phys.org, and altered guitarfish have been around since 1933. A fresh guitarfish is worth about $2, while a modified pez diablo could be worth as much as $500 to collectors.

Why are pez diablos a problem?

These creations threaten this already imperiled species. Beyond the pez diablo trade, guitarfish are also threatened by overfishing, the aquarium trade, accidental entanglement, ocean pollution, and other factors.

These animals are a food source in certain communities. Catching them for souvenirs weakens these areas' food supply. The dwindling population can also threaten the livelihood of fishermen.

As a type of marine ray, guitarfish are important predators in their food chains. According to the Ocean Conservancy, they've been around for over 100 million years, making them a longstanding, integral part of marine ecosystems.

They consume small fish, crustaceans, and mollusks, keeping these bottom-dwelling populations in check. This maintains balance in the delicate ocean ecosystem, ensuring nutrient-rich habitats for all species.

Guitarfish can be a significant food source for humans and a vital link in marine ecosystems. However, they're also part of Earth's overall biodiversity, which must be protected to maintain the planet's health.

Biodiversity helps stabilize climate conditions, bolster food and water security, and reduce disease spread. Losing just one species hurts biodiversity, the loss of which contributes to the accelerated rise of global temperatures.

How can guitarfish be protected?

The good news is that protecting species like guitarfish leads to a cooler, cleaner planet for everyone.

The guitarfish and pez diablo trades are already internationally regulated, but national and regional policies are needed. Anyone who lives where guitarfish dwell can call on their community to create more protections for these animals.

With approximately 37 species of guitarfish, identifying them is challenging. And they're sometimes confused with suckermouth catfish, an invasive species that doesn't need protection.

Luckily, newly developed molecular techniques can identify the specific species using skin DNA analysis. This helps authorities enforce laws, so supporting these kinds of scientific advances protects these creatures.

