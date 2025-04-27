Scientists make unexpected discovery of long-lost species thriving in hidden corner of the jungle: 'Today, there's hope'

"For many years, the scientific community considered it an extinct species in Mexico."

A distinctive, rare eagle thought to be extinct in Mexico has been sighted by conservationists.

The harpy eagle is a striking gray bird with an extravagantly feathered head and five-inch-long talons. With a wingspan reaching up to 6.5 feet, harpies are one of the largest and heaviest bird species, according to the San Diego Zoo.

Despite their impressive strength, they are thought to have been extinct in Mexico because of human destruction of their habitats and hunting. Deforestation has had an enormously detrimental impact on the nests of these non-migratory birds.

However, in an article from Mexico News Daily, conservationists have documented this rare species in the Lacandon Jungle of Chiapas in Mexico.

Conservationist Alan Monroy-Ojeda stated, "For many years, the scientific community considered it an extinct species in Mexico. Now, we can announce to the world that harpy eagles still exist here."

Sighting a species thought to be extinct is a massive win for animals and humans alike. Now, more protections can be put in place to look after the harpy eagle and its young. Similarly, more stringent rules can be implemented to prevent hunting and human destruction of their habitats.

Conservation of land and the creatures that live there is vital for the biodiversity of the planet. It not only helps prevent the extinction of animals but also provides natural beauty around the globe for people to enjoy. From conserving forests and wetlands to eradicating invasive species, many scientists are working tirelessly to protect the flora and fauna that the planet relies on to survive.

One of the conservationists who saw the harpy eagle, Efraín Orantes Abadía, said, "It flew next to us, giving incredible shots. Today, there's hope we can save this majestic bird."

Though this is a fantastic victory for this rare species, it cannot be forgotten that the harpy eagle — and many other species — are still at risk because of the destruction of habitats, global warming, and hunting. It is more vital than ever that conservationist groups get the funding and support they so desperately need.

Alan Monroy-Ojeda said, "Immediate action is urgent. Mexico's forests — and the life they sustain — are disappearing daily."

