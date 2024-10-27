Park rangers call out rule-breaking tourists after dangerous behavior around wild bear: 'People are so thoughtless'

"They need to be issued tickets and fines."

How close is too close when it comes to grizzly bears? That is the exact question a traveling couple asked when filming tourists getting too close to them in Yellowstone National Park.

The couple, posting under the name Next Trekking Adventure (@nexttrekkingadventure), shared a video on YouTube of tourists at Yellowstone ignoring park rangers' advice and trying to get up close with the bear to take pictures.

The bear was around 75 to 100 yards off the road. The video shows people venturing off the road and into the trees to get a closer look. One woman can be seen actively ignoring the requests of the park ranger to come back to the road. The park ranger had to ask the woman three times before she finally listened.

While it can be so exciting to see these bears in their natural habitat, it is important to remember they are wild animals and can be unpredictable. The rules exist to ensure the safety of both people and the wildlife in the parks and to avoid injury.

Park rangers are there to help enforce the rules, and listening to what they say is important not only for your protection but also for that of the wildlife. Unfortunately, human interference can often result in animals being euthanized, but that can easily be avoided if people keep their distance and follow the rules in place.

Animals can become extremely stressed by the presence of humans. Studies have shown that even in national parks and other wild areas, people can cause changes in an animal's routine and behavior, influencing when they are active, when and how much they eat, and even reproduction.

FROM OUR PARTNER How to cash in on your body's most abundant protein Did you know the body produces 1-2% less collagen protein per year, starting in your 30s? As the most abundant protein in the body, its decline is a major contributor to signs of aging. Luckily, you can help restore collagen levels with NativePath for cartilage support, joint relief, and skin and nail health — with no fillers or "junk." In one study, postmenopausal women who took 5 grams of collagen a day saw a 7% increase in bone density over the course of a year — that's just how powerful collagen replacement can be. Simply add two flavorless, easily dissolvable scoops to your favorite drink to get 18 grams of protein that promotes bone health, digestion, and more. 👏 Plus: TCD readers can get 45% off NativePath Collagen — along with free shipping. Learn more

For example, a study published in 2018 found that 62 species around the world, including wild boars and tigers, increased their nocturnal activity in response to human activity in their habitat.

Sadly, people in the comments weren't shocked by the behavior.

"People are so thoughtless these days," one person wrote.

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

While another wrote: "They need to be issued tickets and fines."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.