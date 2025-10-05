US agency under fire for concerning use of public lands: 'Misguided and illegal'

A federal judge has found that the U.S. Forest Service violated the law following an expansion of commercial livestock grazing near Yellowstone National Park.

As reported by the Daily Montanan, U.S. District Court Judge Donald Molloy recently ruled against the expansion of livestock grazing near Yellowstone, citing an inadequate environmental review and risks to the grizzly bear population. The decision was part of a long-running lawsuit filed by environmental groups that argued that the expansion would harm endangered species.

Molloy blocked the Forest Service's plan to expand commercial cattle grazing in six grazing allotments in Montana's Paradise Valley, north of Yellowstone. According to a lawsuit filed by a coalition of conservation groups led by the Western Watersheds Project, parts of the allotments were located in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem recovery zone. The region was designed to provide a suitable habitat for the recovery of the grizzly bear population.

The conservation groups argued that the expansion would increase the number of conflicts between livestock and grizzlies, potentially causing a rise in bear mortality. The lawsuit also noted that the environmental assessment conducted by the Forest Service was not detailed enough to consider all potential risks.

In a press release by the Center for Biological Diversity, Patrick Kelly, Montana director of the Western Watersheds Project, emphasized the coalition's reasoning behind its opposition to the grazing expansion.

"Despite knowing that livestock conflict remains a leading cause of death for grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, the Forest Service sought to expand cattle grazing on public lands surrounding the national park," Kelly said. "Judge Molloy's decision has thankfully halted this misguided and illegal effort, likely preventing the deaths of many more grizzly bears."

As an apex predator, the grizzly bear plays a crucial role in regulating prey populations and maintaining biodiversity by preventing ecological collapse. Their presence in nature typically indicates a healthy environment, and their loss can lead to severe changes in regional habitats and the spread of harmful invasive species.

"The science is clear: Grizzly bears need safe, livestock-free passage between population cores in order to fully recover," Lizzy Pennock, carnivore coexistence attorney at WildEarth Guardians, said in the CBD press release. "We are grateful the judge redirected the U.S. Forest Service toward the best available science and its legal responsibility to protect wildlife."

