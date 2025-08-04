The San Carlos Apache Tribe in Arizona has declared a state of emergency as extreme drought conditions worsen, pushing local cattle ranchers to the brink and leaving little access to food and water for their livestock.

KPNX reported that the community has been experiencing abnormally dry conditions since late last year, and these conditions have turned into a severe dry spell.

What's happening?

Recent data from the U.S. Drought Monitor showed more than half of Arizona is experiencing moderate to extreme drought, with persistent heat and a lack of rain drying up grazing land and water sources.

Tribal Chairman Terry Rambler recently toured high-elevation ranches across the reservation and found no grass and very little drinking water for cattle. "A lot of the tanks for cattle drinking water have dried up," Rambler said in a Facebook post.

To keep their herds alive, local ranchers are hauling in water, hay, and nutrients — an unsustainable and costly effort. The emergency declaration will free up funding to support cattle associations, while a partnership with Freeport-McMoRan aims to drill new groundwater wells.

The drought is also stressing local ecosystems, harming acorn and pine tree populations as well as threatening native wildlife.

Why is this drought concerning?

This crisis isn't just an isolated dry spell. The drought in Arizona echoes patterns across the globe, where farmers are facing dwindling harvests, wildfires are burning longer and hotter, and clean-water access is increasingly under threat.

In 2024, for instance, 15 states in the eastern United States also grappled with abnormally dry conditions and extreme drought, prompting West Virginia to declare a state of emergency to aid farmers.

That same year, northeastern Spain experienced its worst drought in modern history. Catalonia's reservoirs were almost all dried up, forcing the government to impose water restrictions.

Indicators used by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency suggest that increasing global temperatures are disrupting weather patterns and making droughts like these more frequent, longer, and more intense.

What's being done about the extreme drought?

The San Carlos Apache Tribe is now coordinating emergency relief and new well-drilling projects. However, it still needs long-term solutions, such as sustainable water management and stronger environmental policies that protect vulnerable ecosystems.

Some communities are turning to regenerative farming and water conservation practices, while electrification and solar power adoption continue to help reduce pollution. EnergySage offers a free service that lets users compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000.

Despite the availability of more pro-planet solutions and increased attention to ecological issues, Arizona's extreme drought shows that tackling environmental challenges requires broader and more coordinated efforts.

