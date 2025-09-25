Video captures heart-stopping moment between grizzly bear and hikers: 'It was absolutely terrifying'

One person who was there shared just how scary it was.

A viral video showed a massive grizzly bear charging after mountain goats, a raw display of nature's power. But the most chilling part? A group of hikers was nearly caught up in it.

What's happening?

The video, posted to TikTok by mads (@madylame), is intense. The video shows the grizzly in a full-out sprint as the goats scramble for their lives up a sheer rock face. All while a group of people stands frozen on a nearby trail, dangerously exposed.

It's one of those moments that feels like a nature documentary, until you realize it's happening way too close.

One person who was there shared just how scary it was after the clip ended. Hiding under a ledge, they watched as the bear came over and stared right down at them before stalking them up the trail.

"It was absolutely terrifying," they said.

Why are these encounters concerning?

This isn't just a one-off thrill. It's a symptom of a growing problem. When humans and wildlife get too close, it's bad for everyone. A defensive attack from a startled bear often ends with the bear being killed.

These run-ins are happening more often. As human development sprawls, it carves up wild habitats. One 20-year study in the Canadian Rockies found this sprawl is causing "quite a bit of connectivity loss" for grizzlies.

Even professional crews aren't immune; an NHL mascot had a grizzly charge him during a promo shoot in Alaska. Sometimes, you don't even have to be looking for trouble. A couple riding e-bikes was attacked. Officials believe they might have unintentionally startled two bears on the trail.

What's being done to keep wildlife and people safe?

Giving animals their space is the easiest and most important thing we can do. The National Park Service is clear: Stay at least 100 yards from bears, don't surprise them, and never, ever feed them. But too many people ignore this, like one tourist who got dangerously close to grizzlies in Yellowstone just for a photo.

Thankfully, bigger solutions are in the works. In Montana, federal funds are helping ranchers and local groups deal with the "economic burden that comes with sharing landscapes with large carnivores." And in Wyoming, officials celebrated as grizzlies were caught on camera using a new wildlife crossing on a busy highway. These are smart, hopeful steps showing that when we protect the environment, we also protect ourselves.

