  • Outdoors Outdoors

Scientists make stunning discovery using 3D modeling of Earth's interior: 'Advances our understanding'

Now, scientists will have better tools.

by Calvin Coffee
Scientists studying Greenland uncovered surprising heat variations deep beneath the ice that could reshape how we understand future sea-level rise.

Photo Credit: iStock

Scientists studying Greenland have uncovered surprising heat variations deep beneath the ice that could reshape experts' understanding of future sea-level rise. 

What's happening?

The discovery, made using advanced 3D modeling of Earth's interior, highlights how unseen forces below the surface can influence ice-sheet behavior and the amount of water they may add to the oceans. 

A new study published in PNAS mapped temperature differences in the upper mantle beneath Greenland and Northeastern Canada. Researchers created detailed 3D models showing unexpectedly large fluctuations in underground temperatures by using satellite data, seismic readings, gravity measurements, and heat-flow records. 

These findings help trace Greenland's path over the Iceland hotspot, a massive region of heat rising from deep within Earth. They also reveal how this lingering warmth affects the way the land bends and shifts under the weight of ice. According to the researchers, these underground temperature differences can change how quickly bedrock rebounds as ice melts, a process known as glacial isostatic adjustment.

"This research advances our understanding of the Earth's internal structure beneath Greenland," University of Ottawa Professor Glenn Milne, the study's lead researcher, said in a press release.

Why is this finding important?

Greenland's ice sheet is already one of the largest contributors to rising sea levels worldwide, accounting for 20% of the current rise. While melting ice is driven by increasing global temperatures linked to human pollution from burning coal, oil, and gas, this study shows that what's happening beneath the ice also plays a major role. 

TCD Partner Spotlight

💡Exclusive offers from trusted brands

There's a reason dermatologists use this daily sunscreen themselves more than any other

Dermatologists see and understand skin at a much deeper level than the rest of us — which is why they trust, recommend, and personally use EltaMD more than any other brand.

EltaMD's clinically tested formulas are designed for consistent daily wear to build long-term resilience with a lightweight, moisturizing texture — plus hyaluronic acid to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

This daily skin care line brings in-office results into the comfort of your at-home routine

PCA Skin's new daily care line extends the benefits of professional treatments to your at-home routine, with cleansers, serums, and moisturizers formulated to address specific concerns.

Their in-office treatments have delivered transformative results for 35 years — and now you have a unique opportunity to get the same quality care in the comfort of your own home.

Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives

Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar.

Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink.

Warmer, softer rock in the hotspot beneath Greenland allows land to deform more easily as ice disappears, influencing how fast glaciers move and how much water reaches the ocean. That means projections of future sea levels could be off if underground heat and Earth's structure aren't fully accounted for. 

The ripple effects of rising seas are not isolated extreme weather events but an intensified pattern that can make storm surges and flooding more destructive, putting coastal communities, drinking water supplies, and infrastructure at risk, especially for communities with fewer resources to adapt.

What's being done about it?

Now, scientists will have better tools to more accurately predict future sea-level rise, helping policymakers and planners prepare for what lies ahead. Improved Earth and ice modeling supports the need for smarter coastal resilience strategies, such as flood defenses, wetland restoration, and updated building codes.

Reducing pollution from nonrenewable sources remains critical for slowing ice loss. Expanding renewable energy, electrifying homes and transportation, and supporting science-based policies can help limit future warming and the critical climate issues that follow.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives

Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar.

Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink.

Learn more

Do you worry about having toxic forever chemicals in your home?

Majorly 😥

Sometimes 😟

Not really 😐

I don't know enough about them 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x