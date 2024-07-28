Scientists make 'incredibly worrying' discovery after observing pattern in one of Earth's largest ice fields: 'We risk irreversible, complete removal of them'

The changes in the Juneau Icefield serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need to address our planet's overheating.

Alaska's Juneau Icefield is melting at an alarming rate, doubling its pace of decline in recent decades.

This vast expanse of interconnected glaciers is shrinking faster than ever before, according to The New York Times, raising what it said scientists called "incredibly worrying" concerns about the future of our planet's ice.

What's happening?

The Juneau Icefield lost 1.4 cubic miles of ice annually between 2010 and 2020, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. That's twice the rate of melting observed before 2010.

Since the late 18th century, this massive ice field has shed a quarter of its volume, with the most dramatic losses occurring in recent years.

Bethan Davies, who led the research, gave a stark statement to the New York Times: "If we reduce carbon, then we have more hope of retaining these wonderful ice masses. The more carbon we put in, the more we risk irreversible, complete removal of them."

Why is the melting Juneau Icefield concerning?

The rapid melting of this Alaskan ice field is a clear sign that our planet is overheating.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

As the ice disappears, it affects more than just the local landscape. Here's why this matters to all of us:

Sea level rise: Melting glaciers contribute to rising sea levels, threatening coastal communities worldwide.

Climate feedback loop: As ice melts, it exposes darker land beneath, which absorbs more heat and accelerates warming.

Fresh water supply: Glaciers act as natural reservoirs, providing fresh water for ecosystems and human communities.

Wildlife impact: Many species depend on these icy habitats for survival.

The changes in the Juneau Icefield serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need to address our planet's overheating. By taking action now, we can help protect these vital ecosystems and the communities that depend on them.

What's being done about the Juneau Icefield?

While the situation is serious, there's still hope. Scientists, policymakers, and laypeople are working together to slow the melt.

For example, studies like this one help us understand the problem and develop targeted solutions. International efforts, such as the Paris Agreement, aim to limit planetary heating and protect vulnerable areas. And many communities are switching to renewable energy sources to reduce carbon pollution.

You can make a difference, too, with actions big and small. The most important thing you can do is get educated about topics like this and use your voice to help steer public sentiment and beyond, however you feel.

By making these small changes in our daily lives, we can contribute to a cooler future for our planet. Remember, every action counts when it comes to preserving our planet's incredible ice fields and the vital role they play in our global ecosystem.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.