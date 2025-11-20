Experts warn of crisis forming thousands of miles away that could drown US: 'There's just no way around that'

"When you hear about Greenland, you don't make that connection."

Although the melting of glaciers in Greenland may seem like a regional issue, coastal communities as far away as Florida could feel its impact.

What's happening?

As reported by Florida Trend, ice loss in the Arctic has been worsened by increases in global temperatures. This has triggered significant sea level rise, including along the coast of Florida.

John Englander, an oceanographer and leading expert on sea level rise, spoke to Florida Trend regarding the rate of ice loss over the last several decades. According to Englander, the Jakobshavn Glacier in western Greenland receded about eight miles throughout the 20th century. By 2010, the glacier had receded an additional nine miles.

"Each year, this glacier is just retreating further and further," Englander said.

Simply put, a glacier recedes when it loses more ice and snow than it gains. Because melting glaciers in Greenland and Antarctica occur on land, their water can run off into the ocean, directly increasing its volume, contributing to rising sea levels.

Why is the melting of glaciers in Greenland important?

"Greenland is really ground zero for sea level rise. Where the warming is happening the fastest is in the Arctic," said Sharon Gray, associate director of the Rising Seas Institute, per Florida Trend. "That's going to mean higher seas. There's just no way around that … meters of sea level rise … that'll completely reshape a lot of Florida."

The Arctic is warming faster than the rest of the planet, with recent studies showing it is heating up at least four times faster than the global average. This phenomenon, known as Arctic amplification, is driven by factors such as the loss of reflective sea ice, which causes more solar radiation to be absorbed by the darker ocean water.

As carbon emissions from human activities continue to increase, so do global temperatures. This will likely continue the trend of rising sea levels. According to estimates from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, sea levels could rise by more than seven feet by 2100, putting many coastal communities at risk. Increased ocean volume and warmer ocean waters can supply more fuel for stronger storms and increasingly damaging storm surges.

What's being done to combat sea level rise?

While the future of sea level rise could be devastating, its impacts are already being felt. The Florida Climate Center notes that Florida's coastline has experienced as much as eight inches of sea level rise since 1950. To make matters worse, this rise appears to be accelerating.

"What's happening here in Greenland is directly impacting us in Florida. But it's so far apart that when you hear about Greenland, you don't make that connection," said Katherine O'Fallon, executive director of the Marine Research Hub in South Florida.

In order to combat increasing global temperatures and sea level rise, many countries are making a concerted effort to cut down on carbon emissions and promote widespread adoption of renewable energy sources. Individuals can save money on energy bills and reduce the carbon pollution from energy use by exploring solar energy options for homes.

To prepare for current and future impacts of encroaching ocean waters, communities are also adapting by building physical barriers and restoring natural defenses such as mangrove forests and wetlands.

