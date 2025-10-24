Scientists warn of powerful phenomenon that could erase coastal communities: 'It's not worth waiting for a silver bullet'

Climate scientists are sounding the alarm regarding the importance of reducing carbon emissions before sea level rise erases coastal communities around the globe.

What's happening?

As reported by Earth.com, how and when we reduce global carbon emissions could play a major role in limiting sea level rise.

Countries around the world are emitting gases such as carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide at record-setting rates. Not only has this contributed to steadily increasing global temperatures, but it has played a major role in rising sea levels.

In a study first published in Nature Climate Change, a team of researchers from Cornell University took a closer look at how carbon emissions rates will impact our planet over the next several decades.

As warmer temperatures continue to lead to the melting of Arctic ice, we may soon reach a point of no return in regards to sea level rise. A majority of the damage will be the result of those emissions.

"Roughly speaking, we found that somewhere between 2065 and 2075, emissions really start to become the dominant factor, as well as uncertainties related to emissions like Antarctic Ice Sheet tipping points," said Vivek Srikrishnan, a professor at the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Cornell and co-author of the study, per Earth.com.

Why is sea level rise important?

Carbon emissions are able to trap heat in the atmosphere. This not only results in increased global temperatures, but it can cause rising ocean temperatures as well. This essentially creates a two-headed monster with sea level rise due to the thermal expansion of ocean water as it warms and the melting of glaciers and ice sheets.

"The most important geophysical uncertainties associated with the risk of exceeding sea level thresholds are the threshold corresponding to accelerated Antarctic Ice Sheet melting and equilibrium climate sensitivity," the study reads. "Our results highlight the need for both adaptation and rapid decarbonization to manage the risks posed by sea level rise."

According to a report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, global sea levels could rise by more than three feet by 2100. This rate of sea level rise will likely lead to more frequent and severe coastal flooding, significant erosion, more intense extreme weather events, and major impacts on infrastructure, especially for vulnerable coastal communities.

"The overall volume of sea level rise that Greenland could contribute could be quite large, and that matters a lot in a number of different places on the planet," said Srikrishnan.

What's being done about our current rate of carbon emissions?

To reduce global carbon emissions, countries and organizations are promoting the shift to renewable energy sources like solar and wind. Widespread adoption of electric transportation and more energy-efficient appliances have also been at the center of decarbonization around the globe.

"It's not worth waiting for a silver bullet. Obviously the faster we can reduce emissions the better, but any decrease is better than nothing. That's not a new insight, but this reinforces it," Srikrishnan added, per Earth.com.

As noted by Srikrishnan, our planet cannot afford to wait for total solutions. For now, any action to reduce our carbon impact can go a long way. At home, you can make a difference by conserving energy with the installation of more energy-efficient appliances.

