Officials make concerning discovery after examining death of sea turtle found washed up near airport — here's what we know

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
Officers from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources were called to the scene.

Photo Credit: iStock

Officials have announced a young sea turtle's cause of death after the creature washed up on shore at a popular beach in Thailand. The results are a heartbreaking reminder of a growing public health crisis. 

What's happening?

As detailed by The Phuket News, officers from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources were called to the scene after a juvenile green sea turtle was found dead at Mai Khao Beach, a spot known for its views of aircraft departing and arriving at Phuket International Airport. 

The "severely decomposed" carcass revealed a mixture of seagrass, mangrove pods, and plastic-based waste, including nylon rope and other materials that were intertwined with the seagrass. The DMCR ruled that intestinal inflammation caused by the debris resulted in the turtle's death. 

Why is this important?

The World Wildlife Fund has compared green sea turtles to lawn mowers in the best possible way: Their grazing boosts the productivity of seagrass beds, which support fish species that are commercially valuable and help maintain food security. 

However, plastic waste is one of the key factors endangering the sea turtles' survival, with Greenpeace estimating that "the equivalent of one truckload of plastic enters the sea" every single minute. 

Larger pieces are an obvious choking hazard to marine life. As these plastics degrade, they also chip into microplastics and nanoplastics that are accidentally consumed by animals and ultimately enter our food supply. Researchers have connected microplastic exposure to significant health problems, such as immune system dysfunction, reproductive difficulties, and cancer

What's being done about plastic pollution?

The DMCR has repeatedly raised the alarm about plastic pollution in the world's oceans and has advocated for the public to take steps to protect the fragile ecosystem, as reported by the News.  

Actions to support these efforts include making sure you are properly disposing of trash or sending waste to a recycling center when appropriate. You can also participate in beach or community cleanup efforts

However, perhaps the most helpful step toward a cleaner, healthier future is to forgo single-use plastics (such as water bottles and straws) in favor of reusable or biodegradable solutions.

x