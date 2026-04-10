Surprising cold snap forces officials to make unusual decision about Florida's invasive green iguanas

There are strict protocols governing their capture, transport, and humane euthanasia.

Florida state wildlife officials took unusual action after a short period of unusually cold weather left thousands of green iguanas cold-stunned and falling from trees across South Florida.

In January, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission issued an executive order temporarily allowing members of the public to remove live, cold-stunned iguanas from the wild without a permit and transport them to designated FWC offices.

Since green iguanas are cold-blooded reptiles, a cold snap can cause them to become cold-stunned, meaning they temporarily lose mobility and muscle control. They may become lethargic, unable to grip branches, and even sometimes fall from trees. It's important to note, however, that they are not necessarily dead; some are simply immobilized and can recover once temperatures rise again.

Green iguanas are considered an invasive species in Florida, meaning they are non-native and pose significant threats to the state's ecosystems. Unlike native animals, invasive species like these iguanas typically have no natural predators in their new areas, allowing populations to increase exponentially when left unchecked.

Removing invasive animals is essential. Because ecosystems strike a delicate balance, any invaders can threaten the structure as a whole. Native plant and animal species have evolved together over time, forming interconnected food webs and mutual dependencies.

When an invasive animal such as the green iguana enters that system, it can outcompete native species for resources, reduce biodiversity, and cause cascading ecological effects.

Invasive species also impose economic costs through property damage and control efforts.

Green iguanas aren't the only invasive species of concern. Residents of Hawai'i are being encouraged to catch and eat ta'ape, for example. Similarly, people living near the Mississippi River Basin are putting invasive river carp on the menu.

Because this situation involves animals rather than plants, additional care and precautions are required. Even when cold-stunned, iguanas can bite, scratch, and carry pathogens.

"They can still scratch you," Seth Brattain from Sleth Reptiles explained, per Gulf Coast News. "Once they warm up just a little bit, they're going to become extremely agitated."

Usually, possessing a live green iguana requires a permit, and there are strict protocols governing their capture, transport, and humane euthanasia.

The FWC's executive order allowed the public to assist in removal during a unique window while ensuring health and safety protocols were followed. This rare climate event opened the door for a controlled opportunity to curb one of Florida's more visible invasive animals. Thanks to the order, which is now closed, the FWC announced in February that nearly 5,200 green iguanas were removed.

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