Authorities make alarming discovery inside truck near border

Authorities in Tunisia recently discovered smugglers trying to traffic 10 greater flamingos out of the country and into Algeria, BBC reported.

Greater flamingos, or Phoenicopterus roseus, are a species listed as threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with estimates suggesting only roughly half a million still survive in the wild.

What happened?

Authorities found 10 greater flamingos with their legs and wings bound, stuffed into crates in the back of a truck near the Algerian border in Tunisia. The authorities posted pictures of the harrowing scene of the birds in distress online.

Greater flamingos are one of the animals protected under Tunisian law, making it illegal to smuggle or hunt them. However, it is unclear what, if any, action authorities took against the smugglers.

The good news is that the flamingos are safe, unharmed, and back in their natural habitat.

Why is wildlife trafficking concerning?

The smuggling of animals is concerning for many reasons, not least of which is the depopulation of trafficked wildlife species.

One of the main reasons for concern, though, is when smugglers remove animals from one country to another, they can become an invasive species in the new country. Invasive species threaten the delicate balance of local ecosystems, affecting humans just as much as the local wildlife.

For people, invasive species can introduce new diseases or cause harm if they attack. The effect of invasive species on local ecosystems can also create an influx of change that can result in native animals leaving or dying out, changes in soil chemistry, and even more intense extreme weather events.

What's being done about wildlife trafficking?

Many countries have legislation addressing wildlife smuggling (though rules and regulations don't always work as well as they should to reduce instances of trafficking, as evidenced by the incident in Tunisia).

The United States enacted the National Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking in 2014 and passed the Eliminate, Neutralize, and Disrupt (END) Wildlife Trafficking Act in 2016.

While individuals can only do so much to reduce wildlife trafficking, you can report any suspicious activity you see, avoid purchasing products made using exotic or endangered animal parts, and support charities working to stop the problem.

