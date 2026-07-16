After a severe rope injury, gray seal 'Cannoli' returns to Rhode Island waters

A gray seal nicknamed Cannoli has made it back to the ocean after weeks of care for a deep wound caused by a serious entanglement injury, WFSB reported.

What happened?

After more than a month in rehabilitation, the young gray seal was returned to the water from Wuskenau Town Beach in Westerly, Rhode Island, according to WFSB.

With help from the Coast Guard, Cannoli was moved from Block Island to the mainland after Mystic Aquarium received an April 18 report of an entangled seal there, allowing the aquarium team to begin treatment quickly. Aquarium officials said the animal had a severe wound.

Once Cannoli was freed, staff performed a full physical examination and set up an individualized rehabilitation plan. Officials said the entanglement had caused a significant deep-tissue wound that needed ongoing treatment and monitoring.

During rehab, Cannoli began eating fish on his own, steadily gained weight, and recovered enough to be cleared for release back into the ocean.

Why is this rescue important?

Marine animals can suffer life-threatening injuries after becoming caught in ropes, lines, or other debris in the water.

When a seal is successfully treated and returned to the wild, it helps protect the health of local marine ecosystems. Gray seals are part of the region's coastal food web, and their well-being can serve as a visible sign of how shared ocean habitats are doing.

Cannoli's recovery depended on someone reporting the stranded animal, the Coast Guard assisting with transport, and trained rehabilitation staff providing specialized care. That kind of response network helps coastal communities protect the wildlife that makes their shorelines unique.

What's being done?

Mystic Aquarium's Animal Rescue Program is one of the key systems in place to respond when marine mammals are in trouble. People who come across a stranded or injured marine animal are advised to contact Mystic Aquarium's 24-hour Animal Rescue hotline rather than intervene directly.

Wild marine mammals can be stressed, frightened, or seriously injured, and handling them without training can make a bad situation worse.

"Mystic Aquarium is proud to give this seal a second chance at life," said Sarah Callan, Animal Rescue Program Manager at Mystic Aquarium, per WFSB.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.