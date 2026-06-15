Rescued seal pup Bonsai, found alone on a beach, is already practicing her swim skills

"Good job Bonsai!! You're getting the hang of it!!"

A rescued seal pup named Bonsai is winning hearts online after Seal Centre Pieterburen, a rescue and rehabilitation center in the Netherlands, shared a video showing the pup already getting comfortable in the water.

The tiny patient was found alone on a beach, but the latest update shows a much brighter scene: a pool, a few determined paddles, and the first signs that Bonsai is getting stronger.

What happened?

In a recent TikTok, Seal Centre Pieterburen introduced viewers to Bonsai, a young seal pup now recovering in its care.

#sealpup #sealcentre #sealrescue #animalrescue ♬ original sound - e3wyfilm @sealcentrepieterburen Little pup Bonsai has already been practising her swimming skills! 🦭 She can now get in and out of the pool all by herself. For now, she's only doing short swimming sessions, but that's completely normal. Swimming takes a lot of energy, and building up strength takes time. Would you like to support Bonsai as she continues her rehabilitation? You can symbolically adopt her via the link in our bio. 🪴💙 #bonsai

The center wrote, "Little pup Bonsai has already been practising her swimming skills! She was found alone on the beach and brought to us for rehabilitation. After a thorough health check and some rest, she is now gaining strength every day. We will keep you updated on her progress!"

In the clip, Bonsai can be seen swimming in a rehabilitation pool, looking small but focused as she moves through the water.

Why does it matter?

Spring and summer are usually the busiest periods for seal rescues, because that is when pups are most often discovered alone on beaches after being separated from their mothers. While some pups may simply be resting and not actually abandoned, others do require intervention from trained wildlife professionals.

At facilities such as Seal Centre Pieterburen, rescued pups are examined, helped to rebuild their strength, and released only when they are ready to go back to the wild. Over the years, thousands of seals have gone through rehabilitation at the center.

If someone spots a seemingly stranded seal, experts generally advise keeping a safe distance and contacting local rescue professionals rather than trying to help directly.

What are people saying?

"Good job Bonsai!! You're getting the hang of it!!" one person wrote.

Another added, "Yess, bonsai, I'm so proud of you!!"

"Those beautiful eyes are a reflection of her lovely soul. You're an absolute cutie pie. We love you, Bonsai," one commenter said, while another joked, "I think Bonsai is better at swimming than Matcha, haha."

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