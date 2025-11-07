Officials take bold action to save species facing catastrophic conditions: 'A key part'

Lithuania is taking steps to protect the gray seal as melting ice and pollution become greater threats to its population.

While there were once over 100,000 before World War II, Baltic gray seals nearly vanished by the 1980s due to hunting, toxic pollution, and thinning fish populations.

Thanks to conservation laws, populations have slowly rebounded. However, as the planet continues to warm, new threats have emerged, and they are now one of the Baltic Sea's most vulnerable species.

That's why Lithuanian officials are stepping up, according to Happy Eco News.

With sea ice melting earlier each year, female seals are often forced to give birth on land. But this isn't ideal — land-born pups face dangers from predators, human activity, and disease. In fact, in some areas, survival rates for newborn seals have dropped to just 5%.

Lithuania has launched a range of measures to protect seals at every stage of life. The government built a state-of-the-art rehabilitation center in 2022 to care for stranded or orphaned pups, where experts nurse them back to health before release.

Each rehabilitated seal is tagged with a GPS tracker. That way, researchers can monitor their migration routes and better understand their changing behavior.

Officials are also enforcing strict bans on harmful pesticides and commercial cod fishing, which once depleted the seals' food supplies.

Plus, the EU's Habitats Directive makes seal hunting, harassment, or habitat destruction illegal, especially during breeding season.

For residents, these steps highlight how local actions — from using less plastic to reporting stranded wildlife — can make a real difference.

Similar conservation work is underway worldwide, from seal rescues in the U.K. to coral revival projects in Spain and Hawai'i, each proving that recovery is possible when science and compassion work together.

These efforts help more than just one species. As biologist Arūnas Grūšas of the Baltic Sea Animal Rehabilitation Centre explained to Happy Eco News, protecting seals helps safeguard the broader marine ecosystem that supports fisheries and tourism.

They're also essential for keeping fish populations in check, and they're a good indicator of the overall health of our oceans.

"Saving Baltic seals is not just about protecting a single species," the publication noted. "Seals are a key part of the marine ecosystem."

