  • Outdoors Outdoors

Grand Canyon visitor captures video of confrontation between angry local and rule-breaking tourist: 'I'll put you over that'

"Entitled."

by Veronica Booth

A video captured a tourist in Grand Canyon National Park hopping over a fence and promptly being approached by an angry local.

The Instagram account Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) posted the short clip filmed by Abby Towns (@abby.e.towns). It showed a man jumping back over a fence and immediately encountering an older man. They were in each other's faces and speaking threateningly.

The elder park visitor told the fence-hopper, "I'll put you over that." At the end of the video, a woman walked over to de-escalate the situation.

The Instagram caption noted that it was a young woman and a man who had hopped over the fence. It's unclear exactly where they were trespassing, but it's assumed it was a restricted and protected area.

Whether the fence was keeping animals safe, preventing humans from falling off a cliff, or preserving the natural landscape, hopping a fence in a national park is never acceptable. If there's a fence, it's there for a reason.

While threatening violence is not the right solution, this kind of behavior can endanger animals, humans, and the environment. Walking around off-limit areas could lead to habitat destruction, ecosystem disruption, or a deadly situation.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements

Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers.

And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden.

Learn more

If this man had encountered a wild animal, such as a bison, rattlesnake, or bark scorpion, it could have turned into a life-or-death circumstance. It puts both the animals and people at risk. A distressed and panicked animal could injure or kill a person who appears threatening. And when this happens, the animal is often euthanized.

It's not just about wildlife. Humans could enter a hazardous area with unpredictable terrain and rockslides. Or they may be traipsing through and contaminating untouched land that houses countless species.

No matter why the fence was there, it's important to respect national park signage and barriers. Many Instagrammers felt this way, leaving irate comments.

One person sarcastically wrote, "The thing is that the barrier isn't for him, it's for everyone else. Simple stuff really."

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Another commented, "Punks are always entitled."

An informed person explained a potential consequence of this man's actions, saying, "Jumping the rail causes erosion and soil degradation. Personally I would have public shamed him by asking him why he feels so selfish and special to contribute to erosion? Desert soils are not the same as other places. You can't simply go off trail without causing hundreds of years of damage."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x