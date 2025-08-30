Hikers stunned after stumbling upon large rattlesnake for first time: 'That's a big one'

A hiker in Florida shared a video from one of their recent treks in the state's unique ecosystem, and an unexpected encounter with one of its more dangerous residents.

TikToker standingonfaith77 (@standingonfaith77) shared a video of their hike on the CREW Marsh Trails in Immokalee, Florida, and their encounter with an Eastern Diamondback rattlesnake along the trail.

"We always find tons of snakes on this particular hike but our first time seeing a rattlesnake," they said.

While constrictors tend to be the kind of snake most commonly associated with Florida, the state is actually home to three different breeds of rattlers. The Eastern diamondback and pygmy rattlesnakes are common throughout the state, and the timber rattlesnake is found in the pine forests of the state's panhandle and northern regions.

Some may see the presence of this snake as cause for concern; with our ever-expanding urban landscape, stories of wildlife encroaching on human spaces become more and more frequent.

To be sure, a rattlesnake is nothing to be trifled with; they are venomous, and an untreated bite has a fatality rate of between 10% and 20%, according to the University of Adelaide. The venom can cause some serious health issues, even if it doesn't kill you.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

However, snakes fear humans and typically only strike if cornered and left with no other option. If you encounter a rattlesnake like this one, your best course of action is to let it continue on its way before continuing on yours, just as the video's poster did. Respect their space, and you'll be just fine.

On top of that, rattlesnakes are an important part of Florida's ecosystem, eating small rodents and other mammals to help maintain the natural balance. Their numbers are also in severe decline in Florida, and they are being considered for the endangered species list, so seeing one on this hike is a good sign for the local ecosystem.

Commenters were shocked at the discovery.

"That's a big one," one said.

"Oh no!" said another. "I would freak out!"

"Omg," said a third. "That's a beauty."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.