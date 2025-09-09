Onlooker shares concerning video of family's seemingly innocent act at national park: 'I really wish there was an education fix'

One Redditor posted a video to r/NationalPark to remind hikers and tourists how to interact with wildlife.

The footage was captured at Mount Rainier State Park in Washington State, near the Reflection Lake parking lot. They saw tourists feeding a wild marmot.

While the gesture seems innocent, the poster questioned whether they should report it to a park ranger.

The original poster was so concerned about the tourists' actions that they filmed the incident and took note of their license plate. Unfortunately, no park ranger was immediately present, so they wanted to know the protocol for reporting.

Commenters gathered to vouch for them, validating why this behavior is inappropriate. Regarding animals, one person said, "Look at them, appreciate them, and leave them … alone."

Interfering with natural ecosystems and wildlife diets is a slippery slope. Research shows that even the most generous of intentions can cause adverse effects on creatures.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

First, it disrupts their biological processes, such as the timing of when to eat. Feeding animals also introduces inappropriate food to their diets.

Additionally, it invites animals to interact with tourists. Many could see the behavior as threatening, and animals could be harmed if park officials or visitors get defensive. Those same animals could also be euthanized if deemed a risk to other people.

Parkgoers should follow signage and staff guidance and avoid feeding, petting, or approaching wildlife. Doing so increases the risk of confrontation, and it puts animals at risk of disease, habitat disruption, injury, or premature death.

You should always report suspicious activity to preserve a park's biodiversity and tourists' safety.

Other commenters expressed similar concerns and hopes for a better future. Someone pointed out how knowledge gaps could be why this situation is so common.

"The people on this sub are probably not the ones who need this information," they said. "Not everyone grew up with an outdoor-savvy family or scouting. There are no required training courses to head outdoors, and signage can be pretty sparse."

One added, "I really wish there was an education fix — like to get into the park everyone has to take a wildlife safety class."

The ideas demonstrate a desperate need for widespread environmental education, which you can advocate for at the local, state, and national levels.

Doing so can protect the lives of both humans and animals.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.