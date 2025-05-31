Officials make troubling discovery after pulling struggling goose from lake: 'Can very quickly become a matter of life or death'

Animal rescue groups have been warning of risks to animals for years, and we need to listen.

A goose in Birkenhead Park was found in a very dangerous situation, and it was all because of litter (more specifically, fishing line).

What happened?

According to Birkenhead News, a goose was discovered in one of Birkenhead Park's lakes, completely wrapped in around 32 feet of fishing line. It couldn't move at all and was dangerously close to drowning.

RSPCA Inspector Anthony Joynes rushed to the scene, suited up, and entered the chilly water to help. After carefully cutting the bird free and checking it over for injuries, Joynes released it safely back into the lake.

According to Birkenhead News, Joynes said that "The goose was completely unable to move because of the very large amount of fishing line that had become wrapped around its body" and "these hazards can very quickly become a matter of life or death for animals."

Sadly, this isn't just a one-time thing: The RSPCA says 34% of its litter-related animal rescues in 2023 were linked to fishing gear like hooks, nets, and line.

Why is plastic pollution so concerning?

Fishing line might seem harmless once it's tossed away, but it actually sticks around for years. It's also nearly invisible in water, which makes it a pretty dangerous element for those animals that swim or wade in lakes and rivers.

Birds like geese, seagulls, and ducks are especially at risk, but turtles, seals, and even curious dogs can get tangled up. Injuries from fishing gear can lead to infections, broken limbs, or even death by drowning or starvation.

And it's not just a problem for animals: when litter like this builds up in public parks and waterways, it puts the whole community at risk. No one wants their kids or pets playing near sharp fishing hooks, tangled lines, bottles, or broken plastic. On top of that, litter pollutes the water and can even harm local ecosystems over time.

What's being done about plastic pollution?

The good news? There are plenty of simple ways to help prevent this kind of thing from happening again.

Even small actions can make a big difference, like picking up trash during your daily walk or making sure to take all your fishing gear with you once you go home.

If you're looking to go a step further, making small changes at home to reduce plastic use is a great place to start.

And if you need a little extra motivation to grab that stray bottle or snack wrapper on your way home, just remember: There's probably a goose out there who'd really appreciate it.

