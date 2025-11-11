Officials share update after giant, alligator-sized lizard escapes from Connecticut home: 'When he came through, it was pretty surreal'

The owner was cited for not having a permit to possess it.

A large, exotic lizard named Goose frightened residents and was eventually rescued from the wild after it escaped a home in Massachusetts.

What happened?

A water monitor lizard was spotted on the loose in a small town in Massachusetts and thankfully captured by animal rescue officials, according to a report by NBC Boston. Goose is about five feet long and somewhat resembles an alligator at a glance, and the species is native to South and Southeast Asia.

The lizard escaped from a home nearby, where it was being kept illegally as a pet. The owner was cited for not having a permit to possess it.

"When he came through, it was pretty surreal," said Scott Amati, captain of the Massachusetts Environmental Police, per NBC Boston. "And we managed to catch him. Very strong animal for its size, fairly well-behaved, all things considered, until we got the catch poles on it, then it's a wild animal, obviously, and tries to defend itself."

Why is it concerning?

Purchasing illegal, non-native animals and keeping them as pets is dangerous and ultimately terrible for the environment. Any sort of animal smuggling or trafficking can threaten a species' stability, and they can become endangered if too many are taken from the wild.

If these pets escape like Goose did but are not safely rescued, they could become an invasive species in the area, preying on native species and competing with them for resources — with even greater risks if at least two do and they mate, which is a more common occurrence with escaped pets than many people realize, even if it would be extremely unlikely for a monitor lizard in New England.

Keeping a wild animal in your home also puts you, your neighbors, and your community at risk if the animal ever becomes aggressive or you're unable to control it. It's never ethical to purchase a pet that's been smuggled as you can damage ecosystems and destroy ecological balance in your region.

What's being done about it?

The Massachusetts Environmental Police captured Goose from a state forest where he had burrowed under a tree root. He's now being cared for by the nonprofit animal sanctuary Rainforest Reptile Shows and RRS Oasis.

They specialize in abused and confiscated animals, per NBC Boston, and plan to build the lizard its own enclosure.

