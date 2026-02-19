Heart-warming video captures pet owner and golden retriever's adorable new hobby: 'Why is this the cutest dog I've ever seen!?'

Going for a bike ride with your dog is already a fun way to bond, but it's even better on an electric bike.

The dog owner behind the TikTok account for adorable golden retriever Drake (@drakethepupstar) shared why upgrading to an e-bike fitted with a sidecar for their furry friend was the best decision they ever made.

"Navigating with him in the sidecar is definitely a workout, but the excitement makes it all worthwhile," the video creator said. "We can't wait to hit the beach and enjoy a lovely ride along the boardwalk."

The video shows the two cruising to the beach, and both the dog and owner look like they're having a blast.

Whether you use an e-bike to run errands, go on adventures with your dog, or commute to work, you can save a lot of money on gas and car maintenance. Plus, it's great exercise and allows you to enjoy the scenery and connect with the world more.

Commenters loved seeing the Golden having a great time, and many wanted to do the same with their furry friends.

One TikTok user commented: "Why is this the cutest dog I've ever seen!?"

"​​This dog is living his best life!" another shared.

