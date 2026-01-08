Pet owner shares adorable strategy to give 15-year-old dog a second lease on life: 'We take it all over the city'

"It's been nice taking her to new places without her needing to walk as far."

E-bikes are efficient, sustainable, and enjoyable forms of next-gen transportation that more and more people are falling in love with. However, pets are now also able to enjoy the benefits of e-bike life.

In a Reddit post on r/ebikes, a user shared their recommendation for the best e-bike to purchase for two adults and their small senior dog.

They reported that they upgraded from a VanMoof S2 to a RadRunner 3 Plus e-bike and have ridden 500 miles with their partner and dog.

"I LOVE this bike, we take it all over the city and spend a lot more time in the parks and at the beach because it's so easy to pull up and park," the original poster wrote. "Our dog turned 15 this year so it's been nice taking her to new places without her needing to walk as far."

The OP also explained how they made a couple of modifications to the bike and accessorized it to meet their needs. They also shared photos of the bike out on adventures, as well as the adorable dog enjoying a ride at sunset.

This heartwarming Reddit post is inspiring because it shows an unexpected benefit of e-bike ownership.

E-bikes can get people and their beloved furry friends outside and into the natural world more often, establishing healthy habits that save money by reducing driving and adding less pollution to the air. Meanwhile, your pets can experience more of the world and spend more time with you.

If you're interested in getting an e-bike, Upway can save you up to 60% on retail prices. Not only does Upway sell e-bikes, but it also buys used e-bikes when you're ready to upgrade, as with the OP in this post.

You can also reduce charging costs for your e-bike by installing solar panels at home. TCD's Solar Explorer can connect you with trusted partners like EnergySage that simplify the process of going solar and reduce installation costs by up to $10,000.

Additionally, the r/ebikes subreddit is a helpful resource for learning about people's e-bike experiences and gaining inspiration to try one yourself.

"Love the shot with your pretty girl in the sunset," another Reddit user commented on the OP's post.

