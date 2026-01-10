Pet owner hears helpful advice after searching for solution to elderly dog's limited mobility: 'Her legs aren't as strong as they used to be'

"She always wants to come along."

If you're looking to cut down your gas mileage or just to get a little more exercise in, many of today's electric bikes can accommodate passengers, cargo, and even pets.

One prospective e-bike buyer asked the r/ebikes subreddit for advice on transporting her 12-year-old dog on an e-bike's built-in carrier.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"Though her legs aren't as strong as they used to be, she still gets excited every time I grab the leash," this biker captioned regarding her pet. "She always wants to come along."

Per the original post, the dog in question isn't small by any means — she's a golden retriever over 75 pounds, so casual bike baskets don't quite cut it. Fortunately, with the increasing popularity of e-bikes comes an increasing number of innovative solutions, and several commenters suggested front-loaded cargo e-bikes as an easy option for large pet transportation.

Traveling by e-bike can prove healthier and less expensive than your typical car ride. On top of getting some exercise in, you'll save money on fuel and car maintenance, all while lowering the amount of pollution you put into the atmosphere via combustion tailpipe.

If you're interested in finding an e-bike that suits your needs, Upway hosts an impressive selection, many of which are priced up to 60% off the regular retail value. You can even sell your used e-bike to Upway to earn money back if you're done with your current ride.

Bicycles aren't your only option if you want to go electric. By upgrading your combustion vehicle to an EV, you'll save money and cut down on pollution, much like you would with an electric bike. To maximize your savings with an EV, consider installing a home charging station rather than relying on public chargers, and check out Qmerit for free, instant installation estimates on a Level 2 home charging system.

Whether it's an e-bike or an EV you own, solar panels can make your investment even more budget-friendly by reducing home charging costs. With The Cool Down's Solar Explorer tool, you can connect with trusted partners who can facilitate your solar transition — whether you're looking to lease with a zero-down subscription, or to own and save up to $10,000 on the installation. For more on solar ownership, visit the EnergySage website and compare quotes from vetted installation services.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Folks were overall supportive of the original poster's efforts to include their aging dog in their "e-bike adventures."

"There are those cargo bikes where the cargo is in front of the rider, they are usually big enough for two small kids or, in your case, one Max," one commenter wrote. "Then all he'd need would be a doggy bed inside, right?"

Another user recommended "a cargo bike built around a flatbed cargo area in front of the rider … They can typically take well over 100kg of cargo so several of even the lost spoiled of labradors."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



