Officials make concerning discovery on bottom of boat that points to larger problem: 'An extreme threat'

As of now, officials are asking everyone who boats to remain vigilant.

Inspectors at Lake Tahoe recently discovered golden mussels clinging to a boat, which is bad news for the region.

What's happening?

Golden mussels, originally from China, are an incredibly invasive species that have spread to other Asian countries, South America, and now the U.S.

In South America, the golden mussels have devastated rivers by displacing mollusks native to the region and choking out plant species. In the U.S., they imperil native fish and clog up machinery and pipes in water facilities.

Now, officials have found this species at Lake Tahoe. The Reno Gazette Journal reported that the Alpine Meadows Watercraft Inspection Station verified the discovery of golden mussels attached to the outside of a boat on May 30.

This is the first recorded instance of the invasive species in Lake Tahoe. The boat carrying the golden mussels is undergoing inspection and decontamination to ensure it is risk-free.

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency's aquatic invasive species program manager told the Reno Gazette Journal: "Golden mussels pose an extreme threat to Lake Tahoe and the waters of the region."

Why is this discovery concerning?

Invasive species, such as golden mussels, can cause various problems once introduced to a new ecosystem.

Invasive species can decimate native ecosystems, as seen in South America. Because invasive species spread so quickly, they often outcompete native species for valuable and essential resources or introduce new diseases that wipe them out.

Invasive species can even impact food supplies, alter soil chemistry, destroy vital machinery, and decimate environments to the point that extreme weather events are exacerbated.

By protecting and prioritizing native species and plants while removing invasive ones, we preserve food supplies, conserve natural resources more effectively, and limit the spread of disease.

What's being done about golden mussels in Lake Tahoe?

As of now, officials are asking everyone who boats to remain vigilant in checking for golden mussels attached to vessels. They've also announced there will be more stringent boat inspections.

Chris Killian, manager of the Tahoe Resource Conservation District's aquatic invasive species program, was quoted in the Reno Gazette Journal as saying: "With the support of boaters and paddlers, we have kept Lake Tahoe safe from many invasive species, but the survivability of golden mussel and their proximity to Tahoe make them a greater threat than other aquatic invasive species."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.