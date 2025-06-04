Experts make alarming discovery during routine boat inspection: 'Could have had catastrophic consequences'

"Thanks to this new program and the diligent work of our inspection team, we prevented this vessel from ever touching the water."

Officials in California are breathing a huge sigh of relief after catching a potentially devastating invasive species lurking on a boat before it took to the water.

What's happening?

During a routine inspection of vessels at Folsom Lake State Recreational Area, staff encountered golden mussels attached to the hull of a boat.

The inspections are part of a new program aimed at preventing the invasive species from spreading, which began in April 2025. Before boats can launch in Folsom Lake and Lake Clementine, they have to be cleared and complete a 30-day quarantine first.

Since the program began, staff have inspected over 5,000 vessels. The lake's superintendent, Mike Howard, said in a press release: "Thanks to this new program and the diligent work of our inspection team, we prevented this vessel from ever touching the water, which could have had catastrophic consequences."

Why are golden mussels such a concern?

Like the zebra mussel, the golden mussel is an extremely unwelcome sight in the Golden State. As an invasive species, they lack a natural system of control, spreading quickly and outcompeting other species for resources.

The adverse effects of golden mussels include biofouling, disrupting the food web, and degrading water quality, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

They are a recent arrival in North America, first encountered in 2024, and officials are desperate to contain any outbreak.

Once invasive species enter an ecosystem, they are incredibly difficult, if not impossible, to fully eradicate. The U.S. Geological Survey estimates the total annual economic damage from invasive plants and animals at $21 billion.

What's being done about preventing invasive species?

As the story suggests, prevention is key, and there are several ways to prevent an invasive species from establishing itself.

For instance, similar preventive measures are taking place in British Columbia with the aid of sniffer dogs. Local communities nationwide are mobilizing to manage invasive species, like Virginia's annual "Scrape the Grape" drive to keep pests out of vineyards. Similarly, volunteers in North Carolina are working hard to remove invasive vines from the Pisgah National Forest.

Ultimately, the efforts of officials in Folsom Lake have prevented an outbreak this time, but they have to remain vigilant.

As Superintendent Howard explained, "The inspection and quarantine program we have implemented is in place to protect billions of dollars of water and hydroelectric infrastructure in addition to recreation and the fishery."

