University enlists unexpected helpers for crucial campus project: 'It's a win-win'

Goats are gloating on the University of Mary Washington's Fredericksburg Campus as they get treated to an all-you-can-eat buffet of invasive veggies.

The university partnered with The Good Steward Farm for a herd of goats to clear overgrown areas along the Sunken Road boundary of the campus, eating invasive plants like English ivy, poison ivy, and brush while leaving behind healthier soil for native plants to grow in the spring, according to UMW Voice.

These goats were built to reach tight, often hard-to-reach areas that typical yard tools or workers can't access on slopes or in heavily wooded areas, or just about anywhere. They also offer cleanup from weeds without harmful chemicals or gas-powered equipment that can pollute the ground and air for local students and faculty, just like they did at a park in Texas.

"It's a fun, eco-friendly alternative to land management," said Holly Chichester-Morby, UMW director of landscape and grounds.

"Goatscaping" is a sustainable approach that allows the university to clear difficult areas without chemicals or crews.

"This allows our UMW landscape crew to focus on other autumn ground tasks while providing a nice, healthy buffet for the goats," Chichester-Morby added. "Plus, they are really cute."

Invasive plant species threaten ecosystems by hogging water, sunlight, and other vital nutrients that native plants rely on. They're not easy to remove, as they adapt and grow so quickly, thereby increasing fire risk and reducing tree canopy, as invasive tree-climbing plants like English ivy can overwhelm trees from bottom to top.

Native plants, however, reduce watering time and costs, support diverse pollinator populations that maintain local food supplies, and help maintain healthy soil for future generations of food and wildlife.

Even in your yard, rewilding can help bring back native plants that many in your ecosystem rely on.

Students and staff were reminded to keep a safe distance and not feed or touch the goats, despite a 100-year-long history of Devil-Goat Day on campus with goat mascots and all. The goats' grazing areas are surrounded by solar-powered electrical fencing and monitored by The Good Steward Farm staff.

UMW locals online enjoyed seeing their heroes at work.

"It's a win-win with a bonus of cuteness," one wrote on an Instagram post showing the goats in action.

"Proof that goats are always better than devils," added a Devil-Goat Day fanatic.

Another asked the real question everyone's been thinking of: "Are they open to friendship?"

