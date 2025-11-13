Landscaping business shares photos of unexpected helpers clearing out overgrown property: 'Can access areas machinery can't'

A landscaping company in Virginia is using goats and sheep to take care of invasive plants.

According to WDBJ7, Blue Ridge Goatscaping uses its herd of goats and sheep to remove overgrowth and clear brush.

Operating in the southwestern region of Virginia and founded by Ezekiel Reed, the company now has a herd of about 40 animals.

Goats munch on higher plants, while the sheep graze along the ground, helping remove plants high and low. Each animal can clear as much as 250 square feet in a day, making this an efficient and eco-friendly work crew.

Reed's company prevents landowners from using heavy machinery that burns dirty fuels or toxic herbicides to control invasive species.

WDBJ7 highlighted one of the company's projects, which focused on clearing English ivy, an invasive plant in Virginia. Invasive plants are a threat to balanced ecosystems, as they deplete resources, hog space, and disrupt food chains. They can endanger populations and whole species.

English ivy is especially aggressive, damaging buildings and trees, and it can easily grow out of control. It's also toxic to humans and animals, as the sap can cause skin irritation. The plant is known to carry leaf scorch, a bacterial disease that can infect and kill important trees like oaks and maples.

Removing invasive plants allows native species to thrive, bolstering local ecosystems. However, using destructive machinery that contributes to pollution or employing pesticides that hurt wildlife can do more harm than good.

Blue Ridge Goatscaping's approach manages invasive species in an environmentally conscious and sustainable manner. Plus, the goats and sheep get to enjoy snacks all day long.

Relying on natural approaches to gardening and landscaping allows you to have a lovely space with less effort. Rewilding your yard with native plant species reduces maintenance costs, potentially lowering your utility bills through reduced water use and freeing up more of your time.

By creating space for native plants, you're helping yourself and your local wildlife. And whatever you do, avoid planting invasive species like English ivy.

Reed explained to WDBJ7, "[English ivy is] very invasive and chokes out native plants and keeps everything from properly growing and being healthy."

He said that the goats and sheep, "can access areas that machinery can't safely access and do it in a very ecologically friendly way."

