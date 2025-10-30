New homeowner shares before-and-after photos of major yard project: 'You are a hero'

English ivy was once a beloved and popular decorative plant, but more and more people are seeing the harm it can inflict as a native species and are working to remove it.

A homeowner on Reddit demonstrated the kind of upgrade you can expect when you remove ivy by sharing an incredible before-and-after photo on the r/Horticulture subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The before photo shows a tree that was more ivy than tree, coated in a thick layer of the vines — 3 to 4 inches in diameter in some places — that were "heavily intertwined, some decomposing." The after photo shows a tree that is much narrower but healthier and able to grow more freely, with a couple of branches removed to improve its odds, according to one of the original poster's comments.

Removing ivy is labor-intensive, and it is oftentimes incomplete, as several removals may be necessary for it to be eradicated. Ivy is a determined invasive plant that outcompetes native plants for nutrients, sunlight, and water, while also creating unnecessary shade, blocking understory growth, and damaging growing plants such as saplings.

Brought to the U.S. in the 19th century, English ivy has been popular as a decorative plant, but there are far easier options to care for and maintain if you opt for native species. They require less water than non-native species — saving money and valuable resources — and don't need herbicides and fertilizers, which leave lasting elements in the environment that can be harmful to humans, wildlife, and other plants.

Native plants also don't require the manual labor of the invasive ivy, as they're suited to the locality and can thrive on their own. They even help themselves by inviting in pollinators, such as bees and birds, who are crucial in the healthy lifecycle of almost all plants.

The OP asked for advice and said they were "careful with not damaging the bark" and noted in a later comment that the previous homeowner had the ivy on two other trees as well as their deck and fences.

One person complimented the OP and advised them: "Nice work! Continue to monitor it."

"You are a hero. Bless," another wrote.

