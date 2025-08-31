Officials launch 'Goatbusters' initiative to combat worsening crisis: 'Highly entertaining solution to the problem'

Goats are helping to eradicate invasive plants, allowing native oak trees to thrive on Long Island, New York.

As the Long Island Press reported, local officials are calling the invasive species removal project "Goatbusters." They brought in a herd of 14 goats from a Hudson Valley farm to eat poison ivy and English ivy that are threatening the trees' growth.

The goats work six to 12 hours daily and consume up to 5% of their body weight in invasive plants. They work in a fenced, 5-acre area while feasting on broadleaf plants and woody stems. Volunteers and staff ensure the goats are safe and have plenty of drinking water available.

"These invasive plants may look lush and green, but they're choking the life out of our native trees," said Jeremiah Bosgang from the Sands Point Preserve Conservancy, per the Long Island Press. "Goats provide a unique, natural, and highly entertaining solution to the problem."

After two years of grazing, with a break for the cold between December and March, the plan is to clear the area and add native plants that support pollination.

The plan has gained significant public attention, with educational and engagement opportunities on the horizon. There have been discussions about hosting a "name a goat" fundraiser to support the Sands Point Preserve Conservancy's environmental programs. Ongoing conservation efforts will be further supported by goat-milk soap and goat-themed merchandise.

Locals even just stop by to see the goats at work, simply looking out into the forest to observe and admire them.

This heartwarming story is inspiring because of how the nature preserve is tackling invasive species the natural way and by engaging the public.

Goats are incredibly effective in landscaping and yard cleanup efforts, with many farm goats brought in to help tackle invasive plant growth problems. Goats are also helpful in fire prevention strategies, and projects like this support local ranchers' businesses.

Some homeowners even enlist the help of farms with goats to tackle troublesome weeds as part of their commitment to natural lawn care. Once invasive species are removed, you can follow the Sands Point Preserve Conservancy's example and rewild your yard with native plants and beneficial pollinators.

In Sands Point, people are excited to see the goats eating away the invasive plants, sharing their comments via social media.

"Very, very cool!" one Facebook user wrote. "I'll definitely be by to see the goats."

"The Goatbusters initiative offers a blueprint for other parks across Long Island grappling with invasive plant overgrowth," according to Long Island Parks. "Goats provide a cost-effective, safe, and publicly engaging solution that can be tailored to a park's unique landscape challenges."

