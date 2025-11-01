Landowners enlist unexpected helpers in fight against major natural hazard: 'Work specifically well'

Michigan landowners who are facing an influx of invasive plants are turning to herds of goats to restore balance, according to Bridge Michigan. These four-legged landscapers are proving to be surprisingly effective in combating invasive species and are quite an eco-friendly solution.

Invasive plants spread aggressively, choking out native vegetation and disrupting local ecosystems.

Once established, invasives are a major headache for homeowners and notoriously difficult to remove. Their deep roots and rapid growth make them resistant to mowing. Using chemical herbicides can harm surrounding plants, wildlife, and waterways.

That's where the goats come in.

Their ability to eat a wide variety of vegetation makes them perfect for tackling invasive growth. Plus, unlike chemical treatments, goats leave no toxic residue behind. Their fertilizer-rich droppings nourish the soil instead.

Many communities nationwide are turning to goats to help win the battle against invasive plants.

"[Goats] work specifically well because they're able to eat the seeds of the plant, especially longer seeds, because they have a very hard time surviving the digestive system of a goat," said DJ Breault, a professional targeted grazer for Goats on the Go, to Bridge Michigan.

Breault continued: "Every time you do the grazing, you will see less and less regrowth … especially if you target [plants] at the right time."

Kelly Jewett, a conservation fellow for the Genesee County Land Bank, also said the goats have helped the land bank do its job. Earlier in the year, the group used goats to combat invasive buckthorn, and officials said the project also helped reduce crime and illegal dumping.

"In areas we keep clean and green—areas that have clear lines of sight—the reported violence against children actually decreases by 40%," Jewett originally told WJRT.

By reducing invasive plants, goats also help native species reclaim their space, restoring balance to the ecosystem. A healthier native landscape supports pollinators like bees and butterflies, which are essential to food production and biodiversity.

By teaming up with goats and landscaping sustainably, landowners prove that effective land management doesn't have to come at the environment's expense. And you never know what other surprising ways it can benefit your community.

