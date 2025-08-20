  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials turn to unexpected helpers to clean up nature area: 'Depending on which ones are behaving nicely with the others'

This park maintenance crew might be the greatest of all time.

by Drew Jones
This park maintenance crew might be the greatest of all time.

Photo Credit: iStock

In a creative effort to tackle invasive plant species, the Peninsula Township Parks Committee of Traverse City, Michigan, has introduced a herd of 15 goats to Bowers Harbor Natural Area, according to the reader-supported newspaper Old Mission Gazette.

A grant from the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians is funding the GoatWork program, which is deploying these goats to help restore and maintain the 60-acre natural parcel adjacent to Bowers Harbor Park.

The goats, a friendly mix of Alpine and Nigerian dwarf breeds donated by local farmers, aren't just adorable; they're extremely effective. Anywhere from seven to 12 goats get selected to go to work at BHNA on a typical day — "depending on which ones are behaving nicely with the others," according to the Gazette.

In just one week, the herd can clear roughly 2 acres of invasive species such as autumn olive and spotted knapweed that have become prominent in the area. While goats are known to eat just about anything, they instinctively know which plants are toxic to them and make sure to avoid them.

Using goats instead of pesticides offers many environmental benefits. Chemical herbicides can seep into soil and waterways, harming other plants, pollinators, and even aquatic life. Goats, on the other hand, provide a completely natural, chemical-free form of control that targets problem plants without disrupting the surrounding ecosystem.

Their grazing actually helps open up sunlight for native plants and eliminates the need for heavy equipment to remove the invasives, reducing both pollution and any habitat disturbance.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

For those concerned about possible reseeding from the goats' fecal matter, goats have the ability to break down food and plant material even further, thanks to their four stomach chambers and two-way esophagus.

When they're not "working," they welcome visitors at the barnyard where they reside at just 2 miles away. This park maintenance crew might be the greatest of all time.

Do you think your city has good air quality?

Definitely 🥰

Somewhat 😮‍💨

Depends on the time of year 😷

Not at all 🤢

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x