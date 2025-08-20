Officials turn to unexpected helpers to clean up nature area: 'Depending on which ones are behaving nicely with the others'

This park maintenance crew might be the greatest of all time.

In a creative effort to tackle invasive plant species, the Peninsula Township Parks Committee of Traverse City, Michigan, has introduced a herd of 15 goats to Bowers Harbor Natural Area, according to the reader-supported newspaper Old Mission Gazette.

A grant from the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians is funding the GoatWork program, which is deploying these goats to help restore and maintain the 60-acre natural parcel adjacent to Bowers Harbor Park.

The goats, a friendly mix of Alpine and Nigerian dwarf breeds donated by local farmers, aren't just adorable; they're extremely effective. Anywhere from seven to 12 goats get selected to go to work at BHNA on a typical day — "depending on which ones are behaving nicely with the others," according to the Gazette.

In just one week, the herd can clear roughly 2 acres of invasive species such as autumn olive and spotted knapweed that have become prominent in the area. While goats are known to eat just about anything, they instinctively know which plants are toxic to them and make sure to avoid them.

Using goats instead of pesticides offers many environmental benefits. Chemical herbicides can seep into soil and waterways, harming other plants, pollinators, and even aquatic life. Goats, on the other hand, provide a completely natural, chemical-free form of control that targets problem plants without disrupting the surrounding ecosystem.

Their grazing actually helps open up sunlight for native plants and eliminates the need for heavy equipment to remove the invasives, reducing both pollution and any habitat disturbance.

For those concerned about possible reseeding from the goats' fecal matter, goats have the ability to break down food and plant material even further, thanks to their four stomach chambers and two-way esophagus.

When they're not "working," they welcome visitors at the barnyard where they reside at just 2 miles away. This park maintenance crew might be the greatest of all time.

