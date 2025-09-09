Officials enlist unexpected helpers for difficult task at local park: 'They're naturally curious'

The City of Columbus enlisted a herd of 20 goats to help clear invasive plant growth at a local park this summer.

The goats were tasked with removing invasive plants like honeysuckle shrubs and poison ivy in a total of two acres, broken up into smaller zones.

While park visitors can see the goats, they're not allowed to pet them. Tracy Chesney, who operates a Columbus affiliate of Goats on the Go, said it's important that the workers do not get distracted.

"They're adapting to [seeing humans] now, because they're naturally curious," Chesney told WCMH.

Goat grazing is far more cost-effective than hiring landscapers, who often have to return repeatedly as invasive plants inevitably grow back. Instead of relying on chemical herbicides that can leach into soil or gas-powered equipment that can contribute to air pollution, goats tackle invasive plants naturally.

Even their feces are helpful. When goats graze on invasive plants, their complex digestive systems break the vegetation down so thoroughly that by the time it passes through as manure, the plants have little to no chance of reproducing. Plus, goat manure acts as a natural fertilizer for soil.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"These invasive plants do really well in poor soil where our native plants don't," Chesney said. "So adding the fertilizer back into the ground really does, especially over repeated grazing, have a huge impact."

Invasive plants are a serious threat to ecosystems. Often fast-growing and aggressive, they choke out native species by monopolizing light, water, and nutrients. This reduces biodiversity, disrupts wildlife habitat, and weakens the overall ecosystem. That's why the goats' job of keeping these plants in check is so important.

By bringing in goats, Columbus is cleaning up the park while restoring balance to the local ecosystem. The project shows how creative, eco-friendly solutions can benefit both the community and the environment.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.