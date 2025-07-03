Landscaper shares satisfying before-and-after footage after unconventional backyard project: 'This is so brilliant'

A landscaper has shared a fast and natural way to rid a yard of brush, weeds, and overgrowth, and all it takes is a few goats.

Dusty and Kate Hess, otherwise known as The Goat Grazers (@the_goat_grazers), posted a video on their Instagram account of their herd of goats at work eating plants in a client's garden.

The landscapers, who are based in East Tennessee, use their herd to help clear clients' land of weeds and overgrowth. The goats can be seen tackling a large, overgrown area, which they successfully cleared in just two days.

"We show up, we chew up, we clear out," wrote Dusty and Kate Hess in the comments.

Using goats to clear weeds is a natural way to clear plants without using chemicals or machines. Goat grazing can be used to remove invasive species that are difficult to tackle, as per Purdue University, saving a lot of time and effort.

They can also easily access difficult terrain, and their grazing can help improve soil health through their nutrient-rich droppings. A city in Texas even hired 400 goats to help clear invasive species out of a local park.

Replacing invasive and ornamental plants with native species is another way to significantly improve your outside environment. Plants native to a gardening zone are much more suited to the climate and soil type, removing the need for fertilizer and excessive watering. This not only makes your yard less maintenance-intensive but also helps you reduce your water bills and cut down on expensive chemicals.

There are lots of ways to transition to a more natural garden, from incorporating native plant garden beds to switching out a monoculture lawn for a more natural one using plants like clover and buffalo grass. These swaps are not only good for your wallet but also help support the local environment, including wildlife such as pollinators, which are essential for food production.

Commenters were amazed by the landscapers' genius techniques.

"Now THIS is thinking smarter not harder! No pesticides & a happy tribe!" wrote one commenter.

While another exclaimed, "This is so brilliant!"

