Gardener shares photos of 'dinosaur' that keeps visiting their yard: 'What a photo'

A Redditor had an impressive regular visitor to their garden and shared a photo of it to the community at r/australianwildlife.

"The Dinosaur that keeps visiting my veggie patch," wrote the original poster. "We actually scared each other when I went in to the garden and all of a sudden he burst out of the bushes and ran right past my feet."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP went on to explain that they took the picture when the goanna finally felt safe. In the picture, the lizard is perched on top of the OP's fence. They also said that the lizard eats lettuce and other leafy greens from their garden.

Also known as monitor lizards, Bush Heritage Australia said that goannas enjoy protected status throughout Australia due in part to their cultural value. They still play a big role in traditions for some Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, according to Indigenous.gov.au.

Bush Heritage Australia also stated that goannas have faced challenges from introduced species such as foxes and cats. Even cane toads, which the lizards predate, can poison goannas when eaten. Combined with habitat degradation due to human activity, it's good to see the lizard finding some respite.

Building a robust home garden filled with local plant species can provide a home for all kinds of wildlife that are in desperate need of support. By planting vegetation native to the area, animals can safely interact with it. Plus, these plants are usually low-maintenance, drought-resistant additions to the garden.

Other Australian gardeners have had skinks and possums visiting their gardens thanks to these kinds of upgrades. With a healthy amount of wildlife nearby, you can count on a good amount of pest control, as these animals often feed on aphids and other destructive insects.

Reddit commenters were amply impressed by the massive creature visiting the original poster's garden.

"Mate what a photo! Beautiful!" said one community member.

"Great shot of that big fella," replied another.

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