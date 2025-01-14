Passerby shares heartbreaking discovery after noticing mouse trap outside: 'He looks so angry'

Most people purchase glue traps because they seem so innocuous and simple.

Glue traps catch more than rodents — mostly because the trap mechanism is wide open and, well, made of super-sticky adhesive material. That's not exactly a shocking revelation.

A TikTok clip posted by Sade (@sugarmesweet88) shows a bird stuck in a mouse trap. The bird's face reflects a complete lack of enthusiasm over its dilemma.

Sade freed what appeared to be a house sparrow with nothing more damaging to the bird than a hopefully fleeting irritation.

The video clip is only seven seconds long. It focuses on a very perturbed sparrow sitting in a pile of super-sticky glue and eyeballing the zoomed-in camera.

The reaction isn't surprising — mostly empathy for the bird and outrage over the glue trap. The latter is to be expected. Most people purchase glue traps because they seem so innocuous and simple.

They're even marketed as a humane solution for getting rid of pests. The advertisements fail to mention the number of unintentional animals glue traps tend to capture. There's also the fact that some small animals will chew off their own body parts in an attempt to escape.

Fortunately, other methods on the market, such as box and live cage traps, allow homeowners to employ catch-and-release methods of pest control.

All is not lost for the bird in the video clip or other wildlife found struggling in sticky glue traps.

According to one person in the comments: "Use olive or vegetable oil. Pour some on the glue and gently work the animal free. Works every time!" This is not an inaccurate observation. However, the oil needs to come off the animal afterward because it can cause other problems.

Luckily, while this bird wasn't happy, it survived the glue trap. As another commenter observed, "He looks so angry."

