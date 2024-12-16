New nonprofit dedicated to eradicating destructive pests is changing public spaces locally: 'That's awesome'

This small group is making a big difference — meet the Missouri Conservation Corps.

Teamwork makes the dream work, and this environmental group is proof of that. A Redditor shared details about MCC's mission and impact to r/Missouri.

"The Missouri Conservation Corps is a volunteer-based group committed to enhancing local parks and public areas by removing invasive plants, including honeysuckle," the Redditor wrote. "Their efforts aim to restore native habitats, benefiting both the environment and the community."

MCC, which earned its nonprofit status in 2022, has been hard at work since 2021. Over the past few years, volunteers have logged hundreds of hours of work across tens of events, partnered with other climate organizations, and cleared 16 acres of honeysuckle.

Bush honeysuckle is considered extremely invasive in the area and can quickly overtake a yard or garden or — if left unchecked — a field or park. Invasive species such as these outcompete native plants, disrupting the environment. It's difficult to remove, but with persistence, it's possible.

Not only do conservation projects benefit the environment, but studies have found that people who regularly volunteer for a cause are happier than those who don't.

For more information on MCC and its work, as well as upcoming events, you can visit its website. And if you're interested in volunteering, donating, or supporting environmental groups, learn how to take climate action in your community.

Commenters loved to read about the group's hard work, and it inspired many to search for similar local groups.

"Thanks for sharing! Will keep this in mind later this year when doing annual donating," one user wrote.

Another said: "This makes my heart so happy! When I move back to Missouri in 2029 I will be helping!"

"This is fantastic!" a third chimed in.

Someone else wrote: "That's awesome. Someone asked me what my super power would be and I said removing invasive species. I'd be able to travel all over and would be a conservationist hero!"

