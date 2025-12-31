Experts sound alarm over dangerous side effects of popular decorative holiday item: 'We're stuck with it'

"After it has been made, it cannot be easily unmade."

That sparkly stuff on your holiday cards and craft projects is a type of plastic pollution that never goes away, according to Forbes.

What's happening?

Glitter is made with plastic mixed with aluminum, and some particles measure just 50 microns (0.05 millimeters) across. These minuscule flakes spread easily and persist for centuries.

The particles are so small that they float through the air and settle on floors, couches, keyboards, and dinner plates. Family members and household animals may have ingested some without realizing it.

"Glitter is not recyclable, so after it has been made, it cannot be easily unmade — we're stuck with it," Forbes noted.

These particles appear in products you might not expect: cosmetics, shampoos, body washes, nail polish, and some baked goods. Rinsing them off sends glitter straight into waterways and oceans.

Why is glitter pollution concerning?

Tiny plastic particles have spread everywhere on Earth, reaching deep ocean floors and high mountain summits alike. Scientists have detected them in Arctic mammals, seabirds, aquatic species, and frozen polar waters.

For people, the concern is direct exposure. Humans may consume up to 5 grams (0.18 ounces) of plastic particles weekly through food, air, and skin contact. These particles have a knack for absorbing harmful substances like bisphenol A, phthalates, and heavy metals. They can carry disease-causing microbes into our bodies.

Ocean animals face their own problems. Fish and other marine life frequently swallow these particles, confusing them with food. Oysters exposed to these particles produce fewer offspring. Other marine animals become slower to react to predators, making them easier targets.

What's being done about glitter pollution?

The European Union outlawed glitter sales at the end of 2023, which eliminated one source of plastic pollution from store shelves.

If you want to cut glitter from your life, check the product labels on cosmetics and personal care items. Skip the sparkly gift wrap and greeting cards. For crafts, look for biodegradable alternatives made from plant materials.

Your choices add up. Every tube of glitter-free lotion and every plain holiday card means fewer plastic particles ending up in the environment and in your body.

