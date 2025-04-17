Researchers make concerning discovery about glitter: 'May have unintended consequences'

It's a reminder that even the smallest pollutants can cause ripple effects.

Everybody loves a bit of sparkle, but those glitter specks you use in your crafts will stay in the ocean for centuries.

A study published in the Environmental Sciences Europe journal has revealed that glitter may be contributing to significant environmental harm, particularly in marine ecosystems.

What's happening?

As the Irish Examiner detailed, researchers from Trinity College Dublin's School of Natural Sciences have discovered that polyethylene terephthalate (PET)-based glitter microplastics interfere with mineral formation critical to marine ecosystems.

Researchers found that in the water, glitter can actually change how minerals develop. It particularly affected the way calcium carbonate is formed. This crucial compound helps build and fortify things like coral reefs and shellfish shells.

Kristina Petra Zubovic, the study's lead author, told the Examiner, "Our findings suggest that PET glitter can serve as artificial templates for calcium carbonate formation, which may have unintended consequences for marine life."

Researchers also found that glitter undergoes physical degradation during mineral formation. From microplastics, they turn into nanoplastics, which are even harder to detect and filter. This makes the glitter specks more likely to be ingested by marine animals.

Why is glitter a problem?

PET glitter particles can make their way into food chains, harming the food we eat and the ecosystems we rely on. If they are ingested by seafood, they will then enter the human digestive system, potentially leading to health issues.

It's especially concerning how glitter negatively affects the availability of calcium carbonate in the oceans, impacting marine life. It's a reminder that even the smallest pollutants can cause ripple effects in nature.

What can be done about glitter usage?

The good news is that there are safe swaps and easy steps to avoid plastic-based glitter, such as biodegradable glitter made from plant-based material that breaks down naturally. It's safer for the environment and works just as well as PET-based glitter.

Making the planet healthier is a collective effort. Recent breakthroughs include the use of fungus to break down plastic and startups turning old bottles into building materials.

Additionally, as the BBC reported, the European Commission has banned microplastics that don't break down in an effort to curb the use of plastic glitter. This shows us there's hope for a cleaner, greener future.

